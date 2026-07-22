Three Critical Questions for Titans' Offensive Line Ahead of Training Camp

The start of training camp for the Tennessee Titans is just over a week away. It's an exciting time of year, and we're about to have most of our big questions answered on the field.

However, before camp and the season start, there are some big questions we still have, particularly about the offensive line. The unit was not good enough in 2025, as Cam Ward was under pressure constantly. The hope is that a new staff will make some difference, but it's fair to wonder if the team did enough to actually make much of a difference.

Today, let's go over three critical questions we have about the offensive line in Nashville.

1. Who is Going to Start at Right Guard?

Tennessee Titans center Austin Schlottmann (51) and guard Jackson Slater (64) go through drills during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kevin Zeitler manned the right guard spot in 2025, but it now seems clear the veteran won't be back. Instead, the Titans pivoted to Cordell Volson and drafted Fernando Carmona. Jackson Slater is here as well and will also look to factor into the competition.

None of that trio inspires much confidence, so we have another idea- why not move presumed starting center Austin Schlottmann over to right guard and let Andre James start at center? James was, at one point, one of the best centers in the league, and he has plenty of experience. Schlottmann has earned rave reviews this offseason, and he can play center or guard.

I think this solution is the best one, unless Volson, Slater, or Carmona break out during camp. It would be nice if that would happen and give us some clarity, but for now, the position is still a huge question mark.

2. Will Kevin Zeitler, Lloyd Cushenberry be Missed?

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) walks off the field post game against the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Titans signed Lloyd Cushenberry to a large deal in free agency, it was assumed that the center position would be taken care of for years to come. Unfortunately, Cushenberry turned out to be a huge disappointment, and the Titans released him this offseason.

Zeitler, on the other hand, was definitely not disappointing. Along with Peter Skoronski, Zeitler was one of the few bright spots on the line in 2025. However, for one reason or another, Zeitler wasn't brought back, and it doesn't seem like he will be.

Austin Schlottmann is the favorite to replace Cushenberry, and I genuinely think that could be an upgrade. Schlottmann was great in limited snaps in 2025, and his familiarity with Brian Daboll's system could make the transition seamless.

As we mentioned above, though, the right guard spot is much more questionable. I think the Titans are much more likely to miss Zeitler than Cushenberry, but hopefully neither one ends up being missed all that much.

3. Anybody Got a Swing Tackle?

Tennessee Titans tackle Rasheed Miller (62) goes against tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson (78) during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, June 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last month, Robert Saleh mentioned that it may be a while before the team knows who the swing tackle is. Well, it's understandable why he said that, because there's still no obvious answer on the roster.

Austin Deculus, Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Ryan Hayes, Aamil Wagner, and Rasheed Miller are among those battling for the spot. None of those players should make you feel at ease, and I wouldn't be surprised if the team scoured the free agent and waiver markets for a solution.

If Dan Moore Jr. or JC Latham go down, this unit is in trouble.