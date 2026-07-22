5 Titans Training Camp Battles to Watch (and Who's Most Likely to Be Cut)

The Tennessee Titans are gearing up for training camp with an improved roster and a ton of optimism. After winning just six games over the last two years, it's nice to actually see some real competition on the roster all over this summer.

When new talent is added, there's naturally going to be some familiar names who get squeezed out. There are several interesting position battles shaping up, and today, we're going to talk about five of them.

Running Back

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Julius Chestnut (36) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The running back room will definitely be interesting to watch during camp. The Titans have three spots locked up, as we know Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, and Nic Singleton aren't going anywhere.

However, the team will certainly want to keep a fourth running back, and there are a few interesting candidates. Veteran Michael Carter is the most experienced of the bunch as he's been a starter before. Carter has also played under Robert Saleh, which could give him a leg up.

Kalel Mullings is a recent draft pick who has yet to get many chances with the Titans. Due to his youth, though, it's possible the Titans could decide to give him at least one more year. Julius Chestnut is the best special teamer of the three, though, which I believe will end up being the difference.

I am curious to see if Carter or Mullings can do enough to overtake Chestnut, though.

Most Likely to Be Cut: Kalel Mullings, Michael Carter

Wide Receiver

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (87) runs drills during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 2 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The wide receiver position has been one of my favorite to keep up with so far. I've made the case that this is the deepest receiver room the Titans have ever had, which means the battle for the final spot will be intense.

We know Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Chimere Dike, and Elic Ayomanor are making the team. That probably means there's only one spot available for Xavier Restrepo, Bryce Oliver, and K.J. Osborn, among others.

Restrepo had the best summer, catching more passes than anybody. However, Osborn also proved he's an NFL-quality receiver, and UDFAs Hank Beatty and Tyren Montgomery impressed as well. Still, I think Oliver gets the spot due to his ability on special teams. It's tough, though, because Restrepo deserves a spot.



Most Likely to Be Cut: Xavier Restrepo, K.J. Osborn, Mason Kinsey, Tyren Montgomery, Hank Beatty, Lance McCutcheon, Courtney Jackson

Right Guard

Tennessee Titans guard Cordell Volson (73) takes a watcher break during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Everybody knows by now the Titans' right guard spot is the biggest question mark on the line. There's no more Kevin Zeitler, and there wasn't a surefire starter added to replace him.

Entering camp, we have Cordell Volson, Jackson Slater, and rookie Fernando Carmona competing for the job. Volson is the veteran of the group, but he didn't play at all in 2025 due to injury and was benched in 2024. Slater has shown promise in limited snaps, but he's far from a sure thing.

Carmona is also promising, but he's raw and probably not ready to start right away. I recently floated the idea of moving Austin Schlottmann to guard and deploying Andre James at center. That's still my preferred route, and I think Volson is in the most trouble of not making the team. I don't see the team cutting Carmona or Slater.



Most Likely to Be Cut: Cordell Volson, Garrett Dellinger

Linebacker

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker James Williams (52) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Titans drafted Anthony Hill Jr. this offseason and it really seems like he's going to claim the starting spot next to Cedric Gray. With that being said, I still think incumbent starter Cody Barton will make the team, albeit in a smaller role.

The real battle is for the last spot or two. Assuming the team keeps four, that means Mo Diabate, James Williams Sr., Dorian Mausi, Sean Brown, Mani Powell, and Shad Banks Jr are competing for one spot. Diabate was brought in this offseason and he has starting experience. Williams has been around for a couple seasons now and the team likes his versatility.

Mausi is a special teams ace, which definitely helps his chances, and the three UDFAs have shown some promise as well. Ultimately, I think the team keeps five linebackers, and I like Mausi and Diabate to claim those spots.

Most Likely to Be Cut: James Williams Sr., Sean Brown, Mani Powell, Shad Banks Jr.

Safety

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) prepares to head to the field to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There's no debating who the starting safeties will be, Amani Hooker and Kevin Winston Jr. will play the majority of snaps, and new addition Tony Adams will be the third safety. However, the real battle is for the fourth, and possibly fifth, spots.

Right now, I don't think there's anybody on the roster deserving of those spots. Kendell Brooks, Sanoussi Kane, Jerrick Reed II, Erick Hallett II, and Bishop Fitzgerald are all competing, but none have been able to break through so far.

I like the potential of Fitzgerald, as he was one of the best UDFAs on the market. However, he may not be ready to see the field on a consistent basis, so I think the team needs to add a veteran. A guy like Ifeatu Melifonwu would make me feel much better.

Most Likely to Be Cut: Kendell Brooks, Sanoussi Kane, Jerrick Reed II, Erick Hallett II