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Titans Day 2 NFL Draft Big Board: Live Look at Tennessee's Top Options

These are the prospects to know for the Titans on Day 2 of the draft.
Bryce W. Lazenby|
Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse (DB04) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse (DB04) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

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Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans shocked the football world on Thursday night by selecting wide receiver Carnell Tate with the No. 4 pick. General manager Mike Borgonzi seemingly fooled the experts, as most recent mock drafts had the Titans selecting linebacker Sonny Styles.

The surprises weren't done there, though. The Titans traded back into the first round, getting the No. 31 pick from the Buffalo Bills. With the No. 31 pick, the Titans selected Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk. So, the Titans left the first round with two of their biggest needs- wide receiver and edge rusher- already addressed.

Because of the trade up, the Titans don't have a second-round pick anymore. As of now, the team only has one pick on Friday- the No. 69 pick, which is the fifth pick of the third round. However, the team does have three fifth-round picks, two sixth-round picks, and one seventh-round pick, so a trade back into the second round isn't out of the question.

With that being said, let's identify prospects the Titans could be interested in on Day 2 of the draft. Some of these players won't be available unless the Titans trade up, but most will be realistic third-round options.

Day 2 Big Board

  1. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
  2. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
  3. Chase Bisontis, OL, Texas A&M
  4. Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
  5. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
  6. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
  7. Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
  8. D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
  9. C.J. Allen, LB, Georgia
  10. Emmanuel Pregnon, OL, Oregon
  11. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
  12. Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
  13. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
  14. Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
  15. Jake Slaughter, C, Florida
  16. Sam Hecht, C, Kansas
  17. Sam Roush, TE, Stanford
  18. Bud Clark, S, TCU
  19. Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
  20. Justin Joly, TE, NC State
  21. Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma
  22. Logan Jones, C, Iowa
  23. Brian Parker II, OL, Duke
  24. Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
  25. Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M
  26. Trey Zuhn III, C, Texas A&M
  27. Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU
  28. Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri
  29. Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
  30. Austin Barber, OL, Florida

With a wide receiver and edge rusher already taken, I don't see either of those positions being added again on Friday. Instead, I believe the Titans will look to the offensive line, linebacker, and corner/safety spots. Once Round 2 gets underway, we'll update this list to see what the best options are when the Titans get back on the clock.

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Bryce W. Lazenby
BRYCE W. LAZENBY

Bryce W. Lazenby is a Nashville native who has been covering the Tennessee Titans since 2020. His previous stops include Titan Sized, Titans Wire, and A to Z Sports, among others. When not watching football, Lazenby enjoys golfing and spending time with his family.

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