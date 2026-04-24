Titans Day 2 NFL Draft Big Board: Live Look at Tennessee's Top Options

The Tennessee Titans shocked the football world on Thursday night by selecting wide receiver Carnell Tate with the No. 4 pick. General manager Mike Borgonzi seemingly fooled the experts, as most recent mock drafts had the Titans selecting linebacker Sonny Styles.

The surprises weren't done there, though. The Titans traded back into the first round, getting the No. 31 pick from the Buffalo Bills. With the No. 31 pick, the Titans selected Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk. So, the Titans left the first round with two of their biggest needs- wide receiver and edge rusher- already addressed.

Because of the trade up, the Titans don't have a second-round pick anymore. As of now, the team only has one pick on Friday- the No. 69 pick, which is the fifth pick of the third round. However, the team does have three fifth-round picks, two sixth-round picks, and one seventh-round pick, so a trade back into the second round isn't out of the question.

With that being said, let's identify prospects the Titans could be interested in on Day 2 of the draft. Some of these players won't be available unless the Titans trade up, but most will be realistic third-round options.

Day 2 Big Board

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee Chase Bisontis, OL, Texas A&M Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana C.J. Allen, LB, Georgia Emmanuel Pregnon, OL, Oregon Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri Max Klare, TE, Ohio State Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas Jake Slaughter, C, Florida Sam Hecht, C, Kansas Sam Roush, TE, Stanford Bud Clark, S, TCU Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh Justin Joly, TE, NC State Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma Logan Jones, C, Iowa Brian Parker II, OL, Duke Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M Trey Zuhn III, C, Texas A&M Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia Austin Barber, OL, Florida

With a wide receiver and edge rusher already taken, I don't see either of those positions being added again on Friday. Instead, I believe the Titans will look to the offensive line, linebacker, and corner/safety spots. Once Round 2 gets underway, we'll update this list to see what the best options are when the Titans get back on the clock.