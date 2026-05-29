4 Tennessee Titans Who Should Get Extensions Sooner Than Later

The Tennessee Titans invested heavily in outside talent this offseason, but it's soon going to be time to invest in the internal talent as well.

If you're a fan of the Titans, you know it hasn't been common over the last several years for Titans' draft picks to get second contracts from the team. Jack Conklin, Adoree' Jackson, Corey Davis, Rashaan Evans, Roger McCreary, and T'Vondre Sweat are just some of top picks over the last decade who didn't make it past their rookie deals with the Titans.

However, there's a new regime in place, and there's some young talent around now that definitely won't be allowed to leave. There are also a couple of veterans who are good bets to get extensions soon, so let's identify the most likely contract extensions that could be coming soon.

Peter Skoronski

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Peter Skoronski (77) heads out for warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let's start with the obvious one. Peter Skoronski recently had his fifth-year option picked up, which hasn't happened for many Titans' first-round picks. The guard recently came out and said he wants to remain in Tennessee, and there's no reason the Titans shouldn't want him back.

Skoronski played every offensive snap in 2024 and 2025. The Northwestern product allowed just two sacks in 2025 and earned a very solid 79.0 PFF grade. Skoronski is the most reliable starter on the Titans' offensive line and a great presence to have in the locker room.

Spotrac projects Skoronski to command around $20 million annually, becoming one of the highest-paid guards in the league. The guard is under contract in 2026 and will play on the option in 2027, before hitting free agency in 2028.

Jermaine Johnson II

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) is called for roughing the passer, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Titans shipped T'Vondre Sweat to the New York Jets for Jermaine Johnson this offseason. Sweat was on pace to become one of the best nose tackles in the league, so it's clear the Titans expect Johnson to play a large role immediately.

Johnson will be a free agent after the 2026 season. If the edge rusher doesn't pan out in 2026, the team could simply let him walk, but I don't expect that to happen. I expect Johnson to thrive playing under Robert Saleh again, and as a result, earn a nice payday next offseason.

Johnson is projected to command around $18 million annually, but that number will certainly fluctuate based on how this season goes. Expect the Titans to keep Johnson around because Saleh loves him and they just gave up one of their best young players for him.

Cedric Gray

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) runs with the ball after recovering a fumble by Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Cedric Gray was one of the bright spots for the Titans in 2025. The former fourth-round pick became a leader on defense and easily led the team in tackles. Gray's 2025 season was so good that he's now penciled into a starting role going forward and looked at as one of the building blocks on that side of the ball.

As fourth-round pick, Gray doesn't have an option in his contract, so he'll be a free agent after the 2027 season. The Titans will have to address Skoronski and Johnson first, but I would be very surprised if Gray doesn't end up with a new deal. If the linebacker has another 100+ tackle season in 2026, expect the team to start coming up with an offer.

Jeffery Simmons

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates a tackle against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like with Gray, the Titans have some time before they have to figure out a Jeffery Simmons extension. However, there's no doubt in my mind the team will want to hand Simmons another large deal.

When Simmons' deal expires after the 2027 season, he'll still only be 30 years old. There's no reason to think he couldn't still have a few elite seasons in the tank at that point, and there's no denying Simmons is one of the two faces of the franchise right now.

This will likely be the last chance for Simmons to get a megadeal. Spotrac projects the defender will want $34 million annually on his next deal. That's a price the Titans should be willing to pay because Simmons is not only elite on the field, but he's an invaluable piece in the locker room and a fan favorite.