Rumored Madden 27 Rookie Rankings have Big Surprise Involving Titans

The Tennessee Titans brought in some real talent this offseason in a bid to improve. The team attacked free agency and filled some specific needs, and then made some bold choices in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Now, we're just waiting on training camp to get started. One of the anticipated events of the offseason is the annual release of the Madden franchise. Madden 27 is slated to release on August 13, and we're starting to get some information about the ratings already.

Today, let's talk about what we've found out about the Titans' rankings, including some surprising rookie overalls.

Three Titans Land in Top 100 Rookies

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) makes a catch during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A reliable Madden leaks account on X posted the top 100 rated rookies in the game. Three of the Titans' rookies made the list: Keldric Faulk, Carnell Tate, and Anthony Hill Jr.

The surprising thing is that Faulk is the highest rated of the trio with a 78 mark. Tate, meanwhile, comes in as a 77, while Hill is a 72.

Madden 27 Top 100 Rookies By OVR (Current) pic.twitter.com/MK4Gd7Wsla — MUTLeaks (@MUTLeaksXXVII) July 12, 2026

It's a bit surprising to see the No. 4 pick in the draft be just a 77, but it's also surprising to see Faulk as a 78 despite being a late first-round pick. It just goes to show how highly Faulk is thought of due to his natural athleticism and projectability.

Hill's rating seems fair. The linebacker's 72 overall is pretty standard for a third linebacker or young, unproven player. It's easy to see Hill progressing nicely in the game if he ends up leaping Cody Barton and starting this year.

What Other Rankings are Known?

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) talks with Coach Robert Saleh on the first day of mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center, Tenn., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That same X account also posted the top 100 overall players in the game. The Titans only have one player in the top 100, and I think everybody can guess who it is.

Jeffery Simmons is a 95 overall. It's definitely deserved considering Simmons was legitimately the best interior defensive lineman in the league in 2025. We're used to seeing Titans' players get disrespected or forgotten about, so it's nice to see Simmons get some respect.

It will be interesting to see what Cam Ward and Peter Skoronski are rated. Skoronski is one of the best interior offensive linemen in the league and Ward, one year removed from being the top pick, is one of the most promising passers in the league.