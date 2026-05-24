Titans OTA Defensive Line Breakdown: Deepest Position Group on Team?

When looking at the roster of the Tennessee Titans, the defensive line immediately seems to be a massive strength. Despite trading away T'Vondre Sweat this offseason, the Titans' defensive line might actually be better than it was in 2025.

In free agency, the team added John Franklin-Myers, Solomons Thomas, and Jordan Elliott, while drafting Jackie Marshall in the sixth round. Obviously, the team still has Jeffery Simmons as well, who's one of the best interior defenders in the league.

We recently previewed every offensive position group on the Titans, so now we're moving to the defense, and the defensive line will be first. Before you continue with this one, go check out the offense previews!

QB Breakdown

RB Breakdown

WR Breakdown

TE Breakdown

OL Breakdown

Roster Locks

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (not pictured) during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Jeffery Simmons

Simmons is one of the best defensive tackles in the league at this point. The Mississippi State product has earned four Pro Bowl selections and one First-team All-Pro selection. Simmons is probably the face of the franchise and it would be a shock if he ever put on a different uniform.

John Franklin-Myers

Franklin-Myers was one of the prized free agent signings this offseason. The tackle has experience playing for Robert Saleh, so he should be a perfect running mate for Simmons on the interior.

Solomon Thomas

Thomas is another free agent signing who has played for Saleh before. Thomas has played as a traiditonal edge rusher before and has also played on the interior. The veteran can get pressure and be useful in run defense.

Jordan Elliott

Elliott fits the recurring theme here- experience playing for Saleh and the versatility to line up at multiple spots. I think Elliott is a lock due to these factors and he should be a rotational piece.

On The Bubble

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baylor defensive lineman Jackie Marshall (DL19) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jackie Marshall

Jackie Marshall was added near the end of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Baylor product is similar to Jordan Elliott, as he can rush from the interior and line up at multiple spots. I think the rookie sneaks onto the roster as the final interior lineman.

C.J. Ravenell

Ravenell was claimed by the Titans right before the 2025 season and he ended up appearing in 14 games. The lineman forced one fumble and racked up six tackles. He'll be fighting to claim one of the final depth spots.

Biggest Question

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates his safety against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How Good Can Simmons and Franklin-Myers Be?

As I previously stated, Simmons and Franklin-Myers could end up forming one of the best interior defensive tackle combos in the league. Both veterans were in the top 10 in interior pressure rate in 2025.

The Titans have statistically 2 of the best interior pass rushers in the league. Thats the kind of thing that makes a difference. https://t.co/tteTWJ9z4u — Bryce (@TitansOnSI) May 17, 2026

If those two are dominating on the interior, it will only make things easier for the edge rushers and the secondary. If both veterans can play at or near a Pro Bowl level, this will be one of the scariest defensive fronts in the entire league.