Titans LB Anthony Hill Jr.: No. 23-Most Important Player Preparing for Large Role as Rookie

Another day, another entry in our 2026 top 25 most important players list. To get things started, we had veteran defensive tackle Solomon Thomas at No. 25 and second-year wide receiver Elic Ayomanor at No. 24.

Today, we're going with rookie linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. at No. 23. The rookie was a second-round pick, so it's clear the Titans have a strong opinion of him. Hill has a clear path to starting immediately, so let's go over why the rookie is included in this list.

Why Anthony Hill Jr. is Important

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas linebacker Anthony Hill (LB12) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New head coach Robert Saleh is no stranger to developing off-ball linebackers. Fred Warner, Quincy Williams, and Jamien Sherwood are just some of the linebackers who had career-best seasons playing for Saleh.

Can Hill be the next? There's certainly reason to think so. We know Cedric Gray will start at one linebacker spot, but the other spot is open for the taking. Veteran Cody Barton was a little disappointing in his debut with the Titans, and Hill is clearly more athletic and has a higher ceiling. Hill is important because you could be looking at the future of the linebacker position with him.

It's not like Hill is a one-trick pony either. The linebacker excelled in pass coverage, run defense, and even added value as a pass rusher in college for the Texas Longhorns. He landed in Saleh's defensive scheme, too, which was possibly the best landing spot for his skillset. If he's as good as we think he can be, the Titans could suddenly have one of the better linebacker duos in the league.

Anthony Hill's Strengths and Weaknesses

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas linebacker Anthony Hill (LB12) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hill really was a do-it-all linebacker in college. In 2025, Hill racked up 69 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, and two interceptions. Hill is proficient in both zone or man coverage, tackles well, and provides some juice as a pass rusher.

If there's anything to nitpick, Hill did have some missed tackle issues, specifically in 2024. His angles were bad at times, and when he came in high, he had trouble wrapping up. His great production numbers also benefitted from Texas' run-blitz heavy scheme. That's about where the weaknesses end, though. I mean, there's a reason his pro comparison was Bobby Wagner.

Hill's strengths are his prototypical size, coverage instincts, and ability to read runs. He has all the makings of a future Pro Bowler.

Why We Put Hill at No. 23

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) looks on during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In this day and age, the off-ball linebacker spot isn't considered a premium position. That doesn't mean linebackers aren't still important, and I really do think Hill can make a sizeable impact as a rookie.

I think No. 23 is a good spot for Hill, because he can rocket up in next year's rankings if he thrives as a rookie. I'm obviously going to have Gray higher than Hill in these rankings, but that could easily change after the 2026 season. Hill's coverage instincts and athleticism make me pretty confident that he'll be one of the 25 most important Titans in 2026.