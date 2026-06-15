Titans WR Elic Ayomanor: Second-Year Receiver Comes in at No. 24

To get us through the summer, we're going through the 25 most important players on the Tennessee Titans for the 2026 season. We revealed the No. 25 player earlier today, so who is going to be next? None other than second-year wide receiver Elic Ayomanor.

Ayomanor was thrust into a larger role than anybody expected in his rookie campaign. As a result, Ayomanor ended up having arguably the best season of any receiver on the team. Ayomanor caught 41 passes for 515 yards and four scores.

There was plenty of talk about Ayomanor's drops, but he was a mid-round rookie thrown into a bad situation. The Titans did add a ton of talent to the room, but let me explain why I think Ayomanor is still one of the most important Titans.

Why Elic Ayomanor is So Important

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) rushes for yards during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ayomanor is obviously behind Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Calvin Ridley on the depth chart, but he has something none of those guys have- a full season of playing with Cam Ward.

In 2025, Ayomanor had at least 10 more targets than any other pass catcher on the team. That's a lot of balls that Ward has thrown his way, and chemistry is very important. Just because there is new blood in the room, I don't think that means Ayomanor will fall to the wayside.

Ayomanor also showed up at camp looking like a beast. The receiver bulked up this offseason, but still kept every bit of his speed. He will be a reliable outlet for Cam Ward, and if Robinson or Tate take a little while to get acclimated, Ayomanor will be the guy to keep the passing game afloat.

Ayomanor is also important because we don't even know how good he can be. He just turned 23 this month, so it's a safe bet that we haven't seen the best of Ayomanor just yet.

Elic Ayomanor's Strengths and Weaknesses

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) celebrates his touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's pretty obvious what Ayomanor's biggest weakness is- the drops. Even going back to his college days, Ayomanor has had inconsistent hands, especially in contested catch situations.

However, there's no reason to think the young receiver can't improve there. He's clearly been putting in the work this offseason, so I expect to see some improvement there. As for strengths, Ayomanor is a solid route-runner, has prototypical outside receiver size, and is quick enough to build up and get by corners on the boundary.

Another thing going for Ayomanor is what I mentioned above: his chemistry with Ward. It can also be a good thing that Ayomanor has more competition, as he knows he has to keep improving to stay a factor.

Ayomanor isn't a burner, and he doesn't have the most reliable hands, but he's got the size and attributes to be great. He doesn't have to be a burner to get open, so if he works on the drops, the Titans will be in very good shape.

Why We Have Ayomanor at No. 24

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) deflects a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

I was sure I wanted to include Ayomanor in these rankings, and I think No. 24 is the perfect spot. Here, he can easily work his way higher in the rankings next season, or he could easily fall out if he doesn't show improvement.

I'm going to have a few receivers ahead of Ayomanor in these rankings, obviously, but I still think he has a role. The receiver can leverage his chemistry with Ward to still be a reliable piece in 2026. If he reaches his true potential, he will be even higher in my 2027 rankings.