Titans Mill: Does Blame For Offensive Woes Fall on Cam Ward, Brian Daboll, or Both After Week 4?

Against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, the Tennessee Titans' struggles once again came down to an inability to keep up with the opposing offense. Lamar Jackson is a two-time MVP - few teams can keep pace with him - but he exited for most of the second half with an ankle injury.

Tyler Huntley checked in for the Ravens, didn't score a single point in the final two quarters, and Baltimore still won. Tennessee's offense once again failed to generate enough momentum to fully turn the tide, even if their numbers looked better on paper.

Entering Week 5 without a win, who is to blame here? Cam Ward and Brian Daboll are really the only two names that belong in this discussion. The lame answer, but the true one, is that each of them have responsibility to shoulder here.

Cam Ward still has accuracy, footwork issues

On a play-to-play basis, Ward still has to be better. His 222 yards on 20/31 passing vs. the Ravens may be his best performance of the season, and the interception he threw on the first drive was hardly his fault.

But a series of three-and-outs in the second half, as well as another batch of inaccurate passes, signal that Ward still isn't where the Titans need him to be. His footwork appears a step slow, and misses on short- single-yardage routes stack up against a player.

Carnell Tate (who had a massive day of his own) had a potential score on a wide open route in the second quarter, only for Ward to sail the ball over his head. You just can't have that.

But you also can't have an OC that doesn't trust your passer, and that's Daboll's issue.

Tennessee Titans Brian Daboll, offensive coordinator, addresses the media during minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brian Daboll has trust issues with Ward

For the perfect example, look no further than Daboll dialing up four straight running plays on first and goal. That decision came after Tony Pollard had already gotten in for a score, and it cost Tennessee an expected game-tying touchdown before the half.

The Titans didn't trust Ward in the red zone until Tennessee was two scores behind in the fourth quarter, when he delivered on a quick scoring drive that resulted in a Wan'Dale Robinson touchdown. Daboll dug Tennessee a hole, and he and Ward as a duo couldn't climb out of in in the second half.

Daboll did open up the playbook downfield to some extent. Ward reached a new passing peak this year, and the aforementioned Tate secured nine receptions for 145 yards. But when it mattered - the shots on goal - Daboll fell short.

There's no specific split of the blame here. However, Ward is now 3-18 as a starter. Brian Daboll has yet to spur this Titans offense past 20 points, or to a victory. Each of them have to improve fast, and they'll have to find a way to do it together.