3 Position Groups on Titans that Improved the Most this Offseason

It's no secret that the Tennessee Titans have improved the roster this offseason. Whether it be through free agency, trades, or the draft, the team found ways to raise the overall talent level.

Last year at this time, it was hard to look at any position group on the team and classify it as "deep." Now, there are several that I think fit this distinction, and almost every group looks better than it did last year. So, today, let's go over the three position groups that have improved the most over the last year.

For this exercise, I'm going to compare what the position group looked like ahead of Week 1 last year, compared to what it could look like in Week 1 this year.

Defensive Line /EDGE

Tennessee Titans defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) gets in position for a drill during mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2025 Defensive Line/EDGE: Arden Key, Dre'Mont Jones, Jaylen Harrell, Femi Oladejo, Jihad Ward, Jeffery Simmons, T'Vondre Sweat, Sebastian Joseph-Day, James Lynch, Timmy Horne

2026 Projection: Keldric Faulk, Femi Oladejo, Jermaine Johnson II, Jacob Martin, Jaylen Harrell, Jeffery Simmons, John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, Jordan Elliott, Jackie Marshall

Don't get me wrong, last year's group wasn't horrible on paper. Simmons was elite, and Joseph-Day, Jones, and Ward all had their moments. Sweat is one of the best nose tackles in the league, but would have been an odd fit in Robert Saleh's 4-3 base defense.

Nobody other than Simmons had more than five sacks in 2025. That's just not good enough, so it's easy to see why the team made so many investments in this area over the offseason.

I imagine the four on the field the most in 2026 will be Johnson, Simmons, Franklin-Myers, and Faulk. Thomas, Elliott, Oladejo, and Martin should see plenty of snaps as well. I don't remember a deeper defensive front than this one, so it's easily one of the most improved groups on the roster.

Cornerback

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) talks with the media post practice during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images



2025 Cornerbacks : L'Jarius Sneed, Darrell Baker Jr., Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Roger McCreary, Gabe Jeudy-Lally, Marcus Harris

2026 Projection: Alontae Taylor, Cor'Dale Flott, Marcus Harris, Josh Williams, Keydrain Calligan, Micah Robinson

This group looks completely different than it did a year ago. Sneed, Baker, Brownlee, McCreary, and Jeudy-Lally are all gone, leaving Harris as the lone holdover. Those are just the corners from the beginning of the year, as I didn't even talk about Jalyn Armour-Davis, Kaiir Elam, Samuel Womack III, and others.

It's clear that the top of this room is much better. Flott had one of the more underrated cornerback seasons in 2025, and Taylor has been solid in his career. Harris proved to be a capable nickel, and Williams provides some solid depth.

When you go from starting practice squad players at the end of the 2025 to what they have now, I think everybody will agree this is a much-improved room.

Wide Receiver

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) warms up during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2025 Wide Receivers: Calvin Ridley, Van Jefferson, Tyler Lockett, Bryce Oliver, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike

2026 Projection: Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, K.J. Osborn/Bryce Oliver/Xavier Restrepo

No position group has improved more significantly than the wide receiver room, and I'd go so far as to call this one of the most improved position rooms in the entire league. In 2025, Cam Ward did not have much help at all- Ridley was hurt for much of the year, Lockett had clearly lost a step, and Jefferson shouldn't be relied on for more than a couple of targets a game.

Now, Ward has an improved Dike and Ayomanor to go along with Tate and Robinson, and a healthy Ridley. This room is now so deep that I have no clue who the final receiver on the roster will end up being. Oliver, Osborn, Restrepo, and others have all looked worthy of a roster spot so far this summer.

Typically, we're wondering who is going to fill these receiver spots because nobody is all that impressive. This year, we're wondering who's going to fill these receiver spots because there are more deserving receivers than spots.