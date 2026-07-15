Titans Outdid Rest of AFC South in Major Way this Offseason

The Tennessee Titans came into this offseason with a long to-do list. That's to be expected after back-to-back three-win seasons, but it's hard not to be impressed with what the team was able to do.

The team had money to spend, and for the most part, they spent it well. Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott were added at cornerback, while Daniel Bellinger and Wan'Dale Robinson were added to the offense. The selection of Carnell Tate in the 2026 draft also gives the Titans a potential WR1 that they've been missing for years.

But how did the rest of the AFC South fare this offseason? While it's true the other three teams didn't have as many needs as the Titans did, it's still a bit surprising that none of the division rivals made splashy moves in a bid to contend.

Now, as we approach training camp, it's clear the Titans outdid their divisional foes in a big way this offseason.

Titans' Offseason Given Best Grade

Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi speaks to members of the media during a pre NFL draft press conference held at the Titans practice facility Thursday, April 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matt Okada of NFL.com recently gave a grade for each team's offseason. Okada gave the Titans and New York Giants the best grades, with both teams getting an A+.

Regarding the Titans' perfect grade, Okada offered the following:

Tennessee’s offseason is my favorite across the entire league. It made several impactful signings, including DL John Franklin-Myers and WR Wan'Dale Robinson, and a couple of notable trades in an effort to rebuild the defense to Saleh’s image. But the biggest wins came through the draft. The Titans made the bold decision to draft Tate instead of highly touted LB/edge Arvell Reese at fourth overall, and still picked up DE Keldric Faulk at No. 31 and LB Anthony Hill Jr. at 60. They also secured Jeffery Simmons on a huge extension in June. Matt Okada, NFL.com

I don't know about you all, but I think it's nice to finally see a national reporter like something about the Titans. It feels like the Titans are almost always on the bad side of these rankings, so this is a nice change.

Of course, it's not like the Titans didn't earn this ranking. It's hard to imagine how the team could have done much better given the circumstances. The team vastly improved the pass-catcher group, might have the best interior defensive line in the league, and remade the secondary.

If there's anything you can nitpick, it's the lack of major offensive line upgrades. The center and right guard spots are somewhat questionable, and the depth is almost non-existent. However, it's impossible to fix everything in one offseason, and the hope is that some internal development will help here.

Meanwhile, Okada gave the Jaguars an F, the Colts a C-, and the Texans a B. Sure, all of those teams were better than the Titans a year ago, but it's clear now that the gap is closing rapidly.

The X-Factor for the Titans in 2026

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws the ball during mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's definitely nice to have an improved roster overall, but the main factor in the Titans' 2026 season is going to be quarterback Cam Ward. Ward had a decent rookie season, but it's clear he needs to take a step forward in 2026.

As a rookie, Ward was thrust into a horrible situation and still put up respectable numbers. It's thus not hard to imagine Ward having a Pro Bowl-caliber season now that he has an adequate supporting cast. How much better the Titans are in 2026 will directly correlate with how much better Ward is.

If Ward reaches his potential, the Titans will be a problem in the AFC South for years to come.