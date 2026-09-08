Titans Receive Wild Playoff Prediction That Would Finally End the Rebuild

Last week, I painted an arguably outlandish path to the Tennessee Titans making the playoffs this season. It included sweeping their series against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That should tell you everything you need to know about my confidence.

Yet, that vision has now been realized on the national stage - at least to some extent. Today on Good Morning Football, Kyle Brandt painted his playoff picture for the entire NFL.

What do you know, Brandt has the Titans sneaking into the AFC Wild Card alongside the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots. That’s the same Patriots team that made it all the way to the Super Bowl last year.

@KyleBrandt reveals his AFC & NFC playoff picture 🚨 pic.twitter.com/zx2LPBn8wz — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 8, 2026

Kudos to Brandt’s fittingly dramatic reveal of this pick on the show. On this view, it’s safe to say that Tennessee would be “back” sooner than anybody expected. The rebuild progress bar goes from somewhere around the halfway point to well past the finish line.

Fast-tracking the Titans rebuild with a Wild Card appearance

That isn’t to say that the Wild Card is Tennessee’s ultimate goal under Saleh. The head coach himself said the words “Super Bowl” when he was hired; eyes remain firmly fixed on the prize.

But Brandt’s prediction does signal a change of attitude surrounding the Titans in the national eye. Most people are still waiting on Cam Ward to develop to make any significant judgements, including those in Nashville.

If Ward does leap, though? Saleh and his staff have quietly built a roster capable of making serious noise right from the jump. A Wild Card appearance in year one would mean the bigger stuff gets here sooner.

A quietly dangerous Tennessee team

Loud needs are still begging to be met in certain places, and expiring contracts will open the door to more questions sooner rather than later. Depth in the secondary and Tony Pollard are the primary respective examples here.

But in Wan’Dale Robinson, the Titans suited Ward with a 1,000-yard receiver just entering his prime. In Carnell Tate, Tennessee invested a fourth round pick to team Ward with a playmaker that he can grow alongside for years.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) heads to the field during the Blue and White Stadium Scrimmage at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensively, trading for EDGE Jermaine Johnson and DT Solomon Thomas set the tone. The Titans would also notably sign veteran disruptor John Franklin-Myers and draft EDGE Keldric Faulk, as well as LB Anthony Hill Jr.

This may seem like I’m just naming names, but all of these assets are crucial players in the Titans succeeding right now. The rookies are primed to begin their professional tracts, and most of them behind capable players who have proven their positional worth. If Saleh can find his play-calling groove with the defense, as well Brian Daboll picking up where he left off calling offensive plays, a sharp season on the sideline has the potential to elevate this underrated roster.

Week 1 against the New York Jets is likely to solidify the Titans’ expectations for this season. For now, however, we’ll take a Wild Card projection and run 99 yards with it.