Titans Rookie Power Rankings: New Leader Emerges After Titans' Sixth Loss of 2026 Season

Welcome back to a particularly dire iteration of our Titans power rankings, dear reader. Last week, we had fun praising Carnell Tate at the top of the board after Tennessee's first victory of the season over the Indianapolis Colts. The resulting optimism was incredibly short-lived.

After Week 7's defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns, there's little left to write home about on any front for this team... that is, save for the rookies. Tennessee's top two first-year playmakers found a way to shine once again, and we've even got a change in the rankings.

The third man down the list, however, did not. We'll get to him. Fernando Carmona has been left off this list once again due to his being on IR, and Nick Singleton has now been removed as a result of not playing for the second straight week.

The pickings are slim, but here are our major takeaways from Week 7.

1. Anthony Hill Jr. (Prev. 2)

LB Anthony Hill Jr. has moved into the top spot, dethroning usual leader Carnell Tate. Hill gets extra credit this week for forcing a fumble when he stripped the ball from Browns' TE Harold Fannin Jr. after a catch.

In addition to his credited fumble, which Tennessee recovered, Hill finished second in tackles behind Kevin Winston Jr. (14) with 12 on the day. That brings Hill to 68 total tackles on the season, which is good for fourth in the NFL.

The second-round pick simply continues to be a rookie sensation, and is posting a consistent argument for the best investment in Saleh's first year. His only challenger, of course, is the next guy on this list.

2. Carnell Tate (Prev. 1)

It was hard to leave Carnell Tate in his typical top spot due to him losing a fumble in the third quarter. It's Tate's second fumble of the season, making ball control one of the few recurring issues that the rookie WR needs to work on.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) catches the ball for a first down during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, that didn't stop Tate from running away with the top spot in Tennessee's pass-catching room once more. With a team-leading five receptions for 69 yards, Tate is about the only WR that can consistently get his own in spite of Cam Ward's inconsistencies.

A contested fourth-quarter catch that helped the Titans tie the game at 24-24 tied the bow on a net-positive game for Tate. He fell a spot, but stock remains firmly ticked to the sky for the rookie.

3. Keldric Faulk

After EDGE Keldric Faulk picked up his first career sack in Week 3 vs. the New York Giants, things appeared to finally be clicking into place for the first-round defender out of Auburn. Instead, it's been a steady fall since then.

This past week against the Browns, Faulk wasn't credited with a single QB pressure in his limited run. Paul Kuharsky posted a clip that sees Faulk simply misread a play and get behind a would-have-been tackle on Cleveland back Dylan Sampson.

Faulk was in the game for just 26% (18) of the Titans' defensive snaps. Especially in light of Hill's success, Faulk's inability to make an impact on a d-line that needs him results in his place at the bottom of this ranking.