Titans roster bubble: Who's in and who's out this training camp?

We are now less than two months away from Week 1 for the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately, not everybody currently on the roster will be around to witness it.

After the final preseason game, the Titans will have to cut around 40 players. There are always tough decisions to be made, but that will especially be the case this time as the Titans' roster is much more talented overall. Today, let's go over five players who are firmly on the bubble and predict whether they are in or out.

Obviously, we won't include players I consider locks or those with no shot to make it. These will strictly be players I believe are 50/50 right now.

RB Michael Carter - Out

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Michael Carter (22) against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We know Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, and Nic Singleton are taking three running back spots, meaning there's likely only one spot available. For most of the offseason, I've predicted veteran Michael Carter to land it due to his familiarity with Robert Saleh and starting experience.

However, if the season started tomorrow, I think Julius Chestnut would beat Carter out. My thinking is this: the fourth running back is hardly ever going to see the field on offense, so he needs to be solid on special teams. Chestnut is a special teams' ace, while Carter isn't. Ultimately, I think this ends up being the difference.

WR Xavier Restrepo- Out

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (87) exits the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Xavier Restrepo has been a great story. He's a friend of Cam Ward and the two have great chemistry, plus Restrepo caught more passes than any receiver on the team this summer. The problem is this receiver room got much better this offseason.

Yes, Restrepo has improved and he caught almost everything that went his way this offseason. However, he's an undersized slot receiver, and the Titans have multiple guys ahead of Restrepo who already play that role. Like with the running backs, it seems like the final receiver spot will go to a special teams ace, like Bryce Oliver.

DT Jackie Marshall- In

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baylor defensive lineman Jackie Marshall (DL19) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackie Marshall was taken in the sixth round of the 2026 draft. The Titans' defensive line is the deepest group on the roster, so it's hard to imagine Marshall playing much of a role as a rookie. However, I still think he's in a good spot to make the team.

We know Jeffery Simmons, John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, and Jordan Elliott are making it. I don't think Saleh will keep only four interior defenders considering how much he likes to rotate. Of the remaining options, I don't see anybody who is more talented than Marshall. I think Marshall will be kept and will learn behind Simmons and Franklin-Myers for a year.

LB James Williams Sr. - Out

Tennessee Titans linebacker James Williams (52) heads onto the field for warmups before their game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

James Williams Sr. has been a reliable special teams player so far through two seasons with the Titans. The problem is, the linebacker room had an influx of talent this offseason, and the regime that brought Williams in is long gone.

If the Titans want a special teams ace at linebacker, they could also just keep Dorian Mausi. Mohamoud Diabate is another guy battling for a spot who actually has starting experience, and there's a trio of impressive undrafted free agents. Ultimately, I think Williams gets left out barring an incredible preseason.

CB Keydrain Calligan- In

Jackson State University safety Keydrain Calligan (7), left, speaks to teammate before the annual Blue and White spring game of the 2024 season played at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on April 6, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If you had Keydrain Calligan making the roster three months ago, tell me why you are lying. Calligan wasn't on anybody's radar until he got the chance to run with the starters while Cor'Dale Flott and Alontae Taylor were out. Calligan rose to the occasion, coming down with a couple of interceptions and several pass breakups.

Calligan proved he can hold his own in this league. The Titans don't exactly have great depth in the secondary, either, which will only help Calligan's case. I think he's trending toward being on the roster.