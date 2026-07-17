4 Recent Titans Draft Picks Who May Lose Roster Spots in Training Camp

We're just under a week away from seeing the Titans' rookies report to training camp. The back half of June and first half of July are always brutal, so let's be glad that it's almost over.

I believe it's clear the Titans are in a much better spot now than they were a year ago. The roster is deeper and there are some real building blocks in place. When new, talented players are brought in, it inevitably leads to some familiar faces being squeezed out. Today, let's identify four recent draft picks who could be on the chopping block ahead of Week 1.

QB Will Levis (2023- Round 2)

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) throws a pass during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oh, Will Levis. The former Kentucky star went from potential savior of the Titans to an afterthought very quickly. As soon as Cam Ward was drafted, it became clear that Levis would not have a future in Nashville. This summer also proved that, as Levis struggled mightily in the offseason program.

Now, Levis is clearly behind Ward and Mitchell Trubisky on the depth chart. There's no guarantee the Titans were going to keep three quarterbacks anyway, but they definitely won't when the third quarterback has failed to impress. I don't see any scenario in which Levis is on the active roster for Week 1.

RB Kalel Mullings (2025- Round 6)

Kalel Mullings is the only 2025 or 2026 pick I have on this list. The 2025 class has aged well, with almost every player a starter or at least a key rotational piece- except for Mullings. Mullings has not really gotten many chances, and he'd have to have a fantastic preseason to make it in 2026.

We know Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, and Nic Singleton are making the team. Assuming four running backs are kept, Mullings has to beat out veteran Michael Carter and special teams ace Julius Chestnut. Chestnut offers more on special teams, obviously, while Carter has played for Robert Saleh before. It seems like the end of the road for Mullings.

LB James Williams Sr. (2024- Round 7)

Tennessee Titans linebacker James Williams (52) heads onto the field for warmups before their game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

James Williams Sr. made the roster in 2024 and 2025, but his streak may come to an end in 2026. The linebacker has mostly played on special teams in his career, and he's been decent, but the Titans have some stiff competition at linebacker this summer.

Assume Cedric Gray, Cody Barton, and Anthony Hill Jr. make the team. That likely leaves just one or two spots with Williams, Dorian Mausi, Mohamoud Diabate, and a trio of impressive undrafted free agents all competing. Williams is from the previous regime, meaning he could be a tough cut in favor of one of the new guys.

I like Williams' versatility and safety experience, but it's clear that Saleh likes Diabate and Mausi is a solid special teamer as well.

EDGE Jaylen Harrell (2024- Round 7)

Like Williams, Jaylen Harrell was also added in the last round in 2024. And, also like Williams, it's plausible that the new regime may not be keen on keeping him around. The thing is, Harrell actually came on nicely in 2025, ending with 4.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits.

However, the numbers make it hard for him to land a spot. We know Jermaine Johnson II, Keldric Faulk, Femi Oladejo, and Jacob Martin are making the team, likely leaving room for just one more edge rusher. Truman Jones, Malik Herring, or a waiver claim could all beat Harrell out. It will definitely be an interesting battle to watch, and Harrell clearly needs a productive camp.