Titans Sign CB Jaylon Jones: Late Addition Promises Sneaky Potential in Secondary

Ahead of Sunday's season-opening matchup with the New York Jets, it could be argued that the Tennessee Titans' biggest worry remains the secondary. Carnell Tate's zero preseason receptions are a sticking point this offseason, but consistent struggles from Tennessee's downfield defense overshadowed other, arguably more expected hiccups.

Those worries have led to a lot of movement in that unit for the Titans. Melvin Smith Jr., one of Tennessee's most recent free agency pickups at CB, has now been let go in favor of another new face for the position group. In comes fourth-year CB Jaylon Jones, who signed with the Titans today.

Jones, a former two-year starter for the Indianapolis Colts, is entering his fourth year in the NFL. This signing appears on the surface as another depth addition of the sort that come and go, but Jones may have a stronger case to make a difference in Nashville.

Where the aforementioned Smith was a potential-based pickup entering his first year in the league, Jones has made a notable impact in the regular season before. Not only that, but his best season with the Colts came under DC Gus Bradley.

The two reuniting in Tennessee promises more than meets the eye out of this Jones signing.

Aug 4, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Gus Bradley talks with the media during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jones-Bradley reunion bodes well for Tennessee

"I really like Jaylon," Bradley said of the Titans' most recent grab today. "Big, tall corner, lot of length to him... he's got the skillset that's very intriguing, very excited about having him here."

Jones, standing at 6'2", does pose as a more physical threat downfield in Tennessee's secondary. In his best run with the Colts in 2024, Jones hauled in two interceptions, one forced fumble, and 100 total tackles. Jones only played in 10 games last season due to a hamstring injury.

After Bradley left Indianapolis, it seemed that Jones' missed time and the Colts' personnel change was enough for the two parties to part ways. It didn't take long for the Titans to jump on the CB when he cleared waivers.

With room to contribute on special teams (even at gunner) as well, Jones is a multi-faceted player that should make Tennessee better right now. He isn't swigning for a starting spot at CB, but the past three years of his career clearly illustrate a young defender with high upside. He's just 24 years old.

All in all, Jones is a player to keep an eye on early in the year. Not an immediate star, but a late addition that could prove to be more helpful than anyone signed at this stage should be.