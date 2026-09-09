Everything Robert Saleh Said Ahead of Titans' Season-Opening Battle With Jets

Just four days ahead of the Tennessee Titans' season-opening matchup with the New York Jets, multiple members of the team took the podium today to preview the home brawl.

Excitement and pressure both are at an all-time high for the Titans' new regime. Saleh needs to come out strong to set this era apart from the last one. Especially with it being a winnable contest at home, Tennessee is expected to show flashes of progress after an eventful offseason.

Regarding Saleh's time with the media specifically, here are the biggest takeaways from what the Titans head coach had to say.

Game vs. Jets will be a big challenge for Titans

Speaking about his former team, Saleh had only positive things to say about Aaron Glenn's Jets team. He expects the game to be a big challenge for Tennessee.

Aug 28, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn looks on against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saleh honed in particularly on New York's offense, which is now led by a different coordinator (Frank Reich) and QB (Geno Smith) from last season. Many (including us) have circled this contest as one of the easier matchups on the Titans' schedule, but Saleh isn't ready to underestimate the Jets.

Even if the Jets come out swinging, at least it appears that Saleh will have his team ready to expect it.

Starting fast in Week 1 is important

After clarifying that the Titans are going to "attack the heck out of these next three days" to prepare for Week 1, Saleh acknowledged the importance of Tennessee starting the regular season on a high note.

"I would speak for all 32 teams that winning Week 1, starting fast, is always good," Saleh added, continuing, "you never know... You win a couple early, starting getting momentum, start getting confidence with a young group, who knows where it goes?"

A Week 1 loss wouldn't be the end of Tennessee's season, but with a slate that only gets steeper ahead of divisional road games peppering the outlook, starting on the right foot could go a long way for this revamped roster.

Cedric Gray has a chance to play

Saleh also noted that LB Cedric Gray "has a chance to clear" concussion protocol ahead of Sunday. Gray was involved in a UTV accident earlier this week that clouded the starter's chances of taking the field in Week 1.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) speaks to the media after organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We'll know more towards the end of the weekend on his availability," Saleh clarified, before admitting that many of his guys are "still kids." Gray is said to be apologetic and frustrated with himself about the whole ordeal.

Titans fans are obviously glad that Gray is okay, and him taking the field on Sunday could end up being the catalyst to Tennessee's edge on defense.

Titans offensive line is expected to "lead the charge"

Lastly, Saleh touched on what it means for an offensive line to serve as the protectors of a team both within and beyond live play. "All organizations go by their o-line and d-line," said Saleh. "The expectation for our o-line is no different than anyone else."

"It's to lead the charge and protect the team."

Starting LT Dan Moore Jr. was kicked out of Tennessee's joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this offseason, alongside recently cut Titans OT Austin Deculus. "If you enjoy playing with the guy next to you, you're gonna defend him," said Saleh on the potential for scrums with the offensive line.