Every now and then, you'll find a trickle of positive national buzz around the Tennessee Titans. The latest endorsement comes in a pair. NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks named quarterback Cam Ward and tight end Gunnar Helm to his 2026 All-Breakout Team, an 11-player offensive list spotlighting young players he expects to make real noise this fall.

Two Titans on one breakout list is a loud vote of confidence for a team fresh off a rough season. And around here, the throughline connecting both names won't surprise anyone: it's the new play-caller.

Cam Ward, Gunnar Helm Snag All-Breakout Honors

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) leaves the field after the Titans’ 33-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brooks tied Ward's projected jump directly to Daboll. "Young quarterbacks thrive when surrounded by strong play-callers and playmakers," he wrote, tabbing Daboll "a quarterback guru who has helped Josh Allen and Daniel Jones play winning football by incorporating a QB-friendly system that plays to the trigger man's strengths."

He built the case from there. Brooks noted Daboll "also identified Jaxson Dart as a potential franchise quarterback," arguing the Titans have handed "last year's No. 1 overall pick" a "proven QB developer who'll help" him "take a big step forward in Year 2."

He also pointed to the new weapons — "No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate and free-agent signee Wan'Dale Robinson" — as difference-makers for the passing game. The payoff line was the boldest of all: "the football world could see Ward play at a Pro Bowl level in his sophomore campaign."

Now, that's a bold take, and I love it. Ward looked so much better down the stretch last year, and his back was against the wall with no play-calling creativity or offensive firepower. Now, he has both!

Helm Fits the Same Blueprint

Nov 2, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm (84) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Helm made the cut for many of the same reasons Ward did. Brooks called the "6-5, 241-pound pass-catching tight end" a potential "huge beneficiary of the schematic shift," crediting the "size, length and ball skills" that make him "a quarterback-friendly target over the middle of the field."

His reasoning hinges on need. With the Titans "desperately looking to feature more playmakers in the aerial attack," Brooks wrote, Helm "could become a key piece of the offensive puzzle, as Daboll loads the call sheet with easy completions."

The opportunity is wide open. Helm caught 44 passes for 357 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie while working mostly behind Chig Okonkwo. In fact, Helm did that damage while running routes on less than 40% of the Titans' dropbacks. Okonkwo left for Washington this offseason, handing Helm the No. 1 tight end job outright heading into camp.

The Rest of Brooks' All-Breakout Offense

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft Ashton Jeanty, speaks to the media at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ward and Helm landed in strong company. Here's the full 11-man offensive group Brooks highlighted:

QB Cam Ward, Titans

RB Ashton Jeanty, Raiders

WR Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers

WR Luther Burden III, Bears

WR Isaac TeSlaa, Lions

TE Gunnar Helm, Titans

OT Patrick Paul, Dolphins

OT Amarius Mims, Bengals

OG Dominick Puni, 49ers

OG Anthony Belton, Packers

C Jared Wilson, Patriots

Brooks noted his defensive breakout picks will be unveiled next week.

The Bottom Line

Ward and Helm have both been putting in work this offseason. Helm was spotted at Tight End University, and Ward was seen throwing ropes to Carnell Tate earlier this week.

If Daboll unlocks even a fraction of what he did with Allen and Jones, the ceiling for both of these Titans is extremely high heading into 2026. Rookies report to Titans training camp on July 23, and then it's time to rock and roll.