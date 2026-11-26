In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Titans took LB Anthony Hill Jr. in the second round. Hill came onto the scene as a promising defensive prospect from the jump, but it took no time at all for him to blossom into a bonafide defensive star. He's Tennessee's tackle leader, and already looks like a long-term stud.

I'm here today to posit a scenario where the Titans repeat that second-round luck in 2027, but on the opposite side of the ball. With one of their two second-rounders, Tennessee should be kicking the tires on Boise State RB Dylan Riley.

The Broncos' Ashton Jeanty replacement has quietly had an elite season as a junior. The springy, multi-tool weapon is being overshadowed by other players at his position, but if anything, that would allow the Titans to steal an already underrated prospect off the board.

Why the second round is perfect for Titans to take an RB

For Tennessee to end up with one of Jadan Baugh or Kewan Lacy, the two top RBs in 2027, they'd likely have to consider burning their later first-round pick. With as many defensive needs as the Titans have, as well as the near-guarantee of taking WR Jeremiah Smith at first overall if Tennessee keeps that pick, loading up with an RB that early doesn't seem feasible.

The door is wide open, however, in the second round. That's right where Riley falls. The Boise State back comes in at 42nd on ESPN's 2027 big board, and Bleacher Report even has him slated as their RB2 in the class.

Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Dylan Riley (0) hurdles San Diego State Aztecs safety Tainoa Lave (35) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. San Diego State defeats Boise State 22-20. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Naturally, competing in the Pac 12 (the new one, at that) means Riley isn't facing SEC-caliber defenses on a weekly basis. But Riley has strengths that should translate to the NFL, and the Titans should have him circled as a quality succession plan for Tony Pollard for that reason.

Riley's NFL-like traits bode well for a transition

At 5-foot-10, 192 lbs, Riley's game is all about his quickness and ability to make defenders miss. He's got a varied move-set (including a hurdle, pictured above) and the ability to explode through gaps and footrace opponents to the end zone.

This season, Riley has 213 carries for 1,360 yards (sixth in the nation). That's 6.4 yards per carry to go along with his 11 rushing touchdowns. Riley also has 25 receptions for 317 yards and two extra scores.

Riley's skillset has prepared him for the jump to the NFL, and for Tennessee, you couldn't ask for a more compelling pick past the first round. If Pollard and Spears both go in free agency, the RB1 role will likely fall on the shoulders of a rookie.

Given the team's needs and general offensive makeup, I believe Dylan Riley has a great case to be that rookie.