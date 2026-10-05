Tony Pollard Just Had a Solid Game — That’s Exactly Why Titans Should Trade Him

Contrary to the hopes of a fanbase that has to be tired of all of this by now, the Tennessee Titans' rebuild is clearly far from complete. Robert Saleh is 0-4, and yesterday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens only continued to confirm some of our worst fears about this team. They're simply not "there" yet.

It's the young talent giving this franchise hope for the future. Carnell Tate just broke out for an outrageous 145 yards receiving. Anthony Hill Jr. continues to stun at the LB spot as one of the NFL's most efficient tacklers, full stop. Some veteran pieces appear awkward as a result.

Tony Pollard leads the latter list. The 29-year old back is in the final year of his contract. He's been with Tennessee for three seasons now. Against Baltimore, Pollard scored his first touchdown of the season on a hefty 16-carry workload.

That uptick in production is exactly why the Titans should make a move to trade him. Things might be different if Tennessee weren't still in the midst of their unending rebuild, but the state of this franchise demands a reset just about everywhere. The backfield is up next for an overhaul.

I'm not the only one ringing this bell, either.

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Titans trading Pollard is a rising sentiment

ESPN's Adam Schefter mentioned Pollard as a sensible trade candidate just before the Titans kicked off against the Ravens, on Sunday NFL Countdown. "Tony Pollard fits the profile of somebody who could be dealt before the trade deadline," said Schefter.

For those keeping tabs, the trade deadline is Tuesday, November 10.

"A team that's not winning with a player in the last year of his contract. If there's a team that needs running back help, Pollard might be the first call," Schefter continued. To be fair, it's all speculation at this point. But Pollard being on the trade block is almost a given.

Moving on from Pollard may mean Tennessee sacrifices some surefire production, but with both Tyjae Spears and rookie Nick Singleton waiting in the wings, the team's split-backfield approach would remain in-tact. If anything, it would be an opportunity for Singleton to settle into a larger role.

Pollard is doing his job with Tennessee right now; this is not a plea to dump a guy who is falling short. But due to Pollard's age and waning role as a go-to starter, the Titans are facing an ideal window to move on from him at maximum value.

The veteran has done more than enough to leave this backfield in good shape when he goes. A Pollard trade feels like the natural next step in the Titans' rebuild. Fans should keep an eye on this potential move as we get closer to November.