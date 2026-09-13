Where to Watch and What to Expect: Titans vs. Jets in Season Opener

The wait is officially over: The Tennessee Titans play football today. Rocking fresh uniforms in their home-field debut, Tennessee will host the New York Jets in a first game that carries unusual weight.

Robert Saleh and his staff have worked all offseason to round out the Titans' rebuild and mold the team into competitive shape. Now, we've reached the level at which we'll get to see if those moves actually paid off.

Go 1-0, and go from there. There's plenty to watch out for in today's opener (we'll get to that), but in order to keep an eye out, you need to know where exactly to look. First, here's where you can watch Titans vs. Jets.

When and where to watch Titans vs. Jets

The clash between Tennessee and New York on Sunday, Sep. 13, will be available locally on WTVF NewsChannel 5 at 12 p.m. CT. You can also catch the game on CBS, or on NFL+ and Paramount+ in streaming format.

We've officially settled into the typical early-afternoon timeslot for the Titans, far removed from the later kickoffs times in the preseason. Here's what to expect from Tennessee when you do tune in.

A battle between defensive heavyweights

Robert Saleh will call defensive plays against the first team that gave him a shot at being a head coach, and he'll be facing off against fellow former DC Aaron Glenn.

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh watches against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Cam Ward's ceiling yet to be seen in Brian Daboll's offense and Jets QB Geno Smith apparently being brought in as more temporary option under center for New York, defense could very well decide this game. Saleh and Glenn are both known for their defenses and are running units hand-picked according to their wants and needs.

Thus, their battle on the sideline will be a major thread as the battle goes on. A well-timed turnover or a few straight three-and-out stops can flip the script on a dime.

Cam Ward's sophomore breakout

Speaking of Ward, if anyone on this roster has the ability to break that defensive lean, it's him. If Ward has improved to the level at which the Titans are hoping he has (or will this year), Tennessee has put enough offensive firepower around him to break this game open.

Some of Ward's success will come down to the offensive line as well. Either way, after only seeing Ward in limited preseason snaps so far, this will be a critical look at his second season for Titans fans. The expectation is that, as the face of this franchise, he leads the way for Tennessee from the get-go.

Of course, that takes winning games. WRs Wan'Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate, as well as (hopefully) a little more time in the pocket, should go a long way in getting Ward to that point.

We should have an idea as to just how far Ward has come by the end of today's game. The QB will be one of the day's primary takeaways regardless.

First looks at multiple Titans rookies

Last but not at all least, we'll get our first regular-season looks at rookies on offense and defense for Tennessee.

Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) during warmup period against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carnell Tate is the name to watch on offense, walking right into a pivotal role as a starting receiver for Ward and the Titans. On defense, EDGE Keldric Faulk and LB Anthony Hill Jr. should both see extensive minutes. Hill is perhaps today's most important rookie, as he'll help fill in for starting LB Cedric Gray who will miss the contest with a concussion.

On the offensive line, standout RG Fernando Carmona will officially make his first start, too. Carmona is one of the primary reasons Ward's protection is expected to be better this season. After a hot streak in camp that landed him the gig, Carmona is expected to keep up with the veterans in Week 1.

Even backups Pat Coogan (C) and Nick Singleton (RB) could see complimentary minutes. The Titans have heavily invested in their 2026 draft class, and they'll need the bulk of those guys to pull off a win against New York.