Who Experts Are Projecting for Titans At No. 69 and What They Got Right

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is now behind us. The Tennessee Titans ended up being one of the most interesting teams to watch, as they not only made a surprising pick at No. 4, but also traded back into the first to make another pick.

As a result of that trade, the Titans currently don't own a second-round pick, so barring another trade, we'll have to wait until the No. 69 pick in the third round to see the Titans pick again. With that being said, let's take a look around and see who some notable draft experts predict the Titans to take in the third round, and explain whether or not we like the prediction.

Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Oct 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) attempts to tackle UCF Knights quarterback Cam Fancher (14) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

ESPN's Matt Miller has the Titans landing Cincinnati linebacker Jake Golday at No. 69. The Titans were heavily linked to fellow linebacker Sonny Styles at No. 4, but obviously, the team decided on wide receiver Carnell Tate instead.

Linebacker Cedric Gray impressed last season, but the Titans could still use another reliable linebacker next to him. Robert Saleh likes having a do-it-all middle linebacker, like Fred Warner, so it makes sense to add a guy like Golday. Golday is a sure tackler who excels near the line of scrimmage and can also rush the passer. Notably, the aforementioned Warner was drafted in the third round as well, so this may be a spot where Saleh wants a linebacker.

Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick agreed with Miller's sentiment and also had the Titans taking Golday at No. 69. The Mock Draft Database has Golday as the No. 60 player in the class, so getting him at No. 69 would represent good value, and fill a need for the Titans. This is a logical pick.

Jalen Kilgore, DB, South Carolina

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) carries the ball for a first down as he gets around South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | Butch Dill-Imagn Images

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports has the Titans going defense as well, but this time it's defensive back Jalen Kilgore from South Carolina. Kilgore is an interesting Day 2 prospect who led South Carolina in pass breakups in 2025 and tied for the team lead in interceptions.

Kilgore has good length for the position and is capable of playing a nickel corner or a true safety. The Titans invested a ton of money into the secondary this offseason, but the depth could still be better. The South Carolina product could challenge Kevin Winston Jr. or Marcus Harris for a starting spot, and at the very least, be a solid rotational piece and special teams contributor.

The Mock Draft Database has Kilgore as the No. 78 player, so taking him at No. 69 wouldn't be crazy.

Kage Casey, OL, Boise State

Aug 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boise State Broncos offensive lineman Kage Casey (77) looks on against the South Florida Bulls in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Finally, Eric Froton of NBC Sports has the Titans taking Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey. Casey started at least 13 games at left tackle for Boise State in 2023, 2024, and 2025, so he's an experienced blocker. Casey doesn't have the best length, with arms under 33 inches, but he does have a strong base and solid footwork.



While Casey exclusively played tackle in college, he may be better suited to move inside in the NFL. The Titans definitely need more depth on the line, so it makes sense to add a lineman on Friday. However, taking Casey in the third may be a bit of a reach, as he's expected to still be around on Saturday.

I like the idea of a swing tackle/guard at No. 69, but there will probably be better options here. I wouldn't mind a trade up into the second to land a guy like Emmanuel Pregnon or Chase Bisontis.