Tennessee Titans NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Round
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In about 24 hours, we will find out what the Tennessee Titans have decided to do with the No. 4 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. As is usually the case this time every year, there have been plenty of rumors, and undoubtedly, misinformation being spread around.
However, we can still have a decent idea of the players the Titans are interested in, based on visits, team fit, and history. With that being said, one day out from the draft, let's identify some players in each round that the Titans will likely have on their draft board.
1st Round
There's no guarantee the Titans even stay at No. 4. There has been some buzz about the team making a move down, in which case, the potential options differ. If the team DOES stay at No. 4, it feels like running back Jeremiyah Love or an edge rusher like David Bailey will be the pick. Here are the players I believe are under consideration at No. 4:
- RB Jeremiyah Love
- EDGE David Bailey
- EDGE Arvell Reese
- LB Sonny Styles
But what if the team moves back? Let's say the Titans drop to No. 9 () or No. 12 (via a trade with the Cowboys). Who could be on the board then?
- WR Makai Lemon
- WR KC Concepcion
- CB Mansoor Delane
- S Caleb Downs
- EDGE Rueben Bain JR.
Lemon, Concepcion, Delane, Downs, and Bain have all met with the Titans this offseason. Meetings aren't everything, but it's interesting to note that none of the top offensive linemen, Sonny Styles, or Jordyn Tyson have met with the Titans.
2nd Round
The second round will be interesting. Considering the Titans have the No. 35 pick, they could be in prime position to add a first-round talent who slid on draft night. With that being said, I expect the team's second-round board too
- EDGE Zion Young
- EDGE Malachi Lawrence
- IDL Caleb Banks
- OL Chase Bisontis
- LB Jake Golday
- CB Brandon Cisse
- OL Keylan Rutledge
- TE Elijah Stowers
- WR Chris Brazzell
Like in the first round, these are mostly players the Titans have either met with, or have rumored interest in. If Love is indeed the pick at No. 4, I would lean towards Young or Lawrence being the pick at No. 35. If Reese, Bailey, or Styles is the pick at No. 4, I would lean towards one of the linemen or a weapon for Cam Ward.
3rd Round
Hopefully, the Titans are able to secure a couple of immediate starters in the first two rounds, and the third round can be a targeted selection at a remaining area of need. Here are some potential third-round options:
- WR De'Zhaun Stribling
- WR Ja'Kobi Lane
- OL Austin Barber
- TE Sam Roush
- OL Jake Slaughter
- OL Logan Jones
- DL Gracen Halton
- CB Will Lee III
- CB Daylen Everette
- EDGE Joshua Josephs
- EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton
What happens here, naturally, depends on the first two rounds. If the team doesn't snag a receiver in the first two rounds, I like Stribling and Lane. Stribling was in for a visit, and he was productive the Ole Miss Rebels in college .
There are decent offensive linemen available here as well. If you're like me, and don't expect the Titans to take an offensive lineman early, then this is an area where it makes sense to take one.
4th Round
The Titans have one pick in the fourth round- No. 101. At this point, the team could be looking at just taking the best available player. Here are some potential options:
- OL Trey Zuhn III
- TE Justin Joly
- TE Michael Trigg
- IDL Chris McClellan
- IDL Kaleb Proctor
- LB Bryce Boettcher
- CB Julian Neal
- EDGE Jaishawn Barham
The Titans seem to like Justin Joly. The tight end was a standout for UConn before transferring to NC State and being a reliable pass-catcher and blocker. Kaleb Proctor is an FCS product the team met with, who could develop well under Robert Saleh.
5th Round
The Titans have two fifth-round picks, at least for now. The team also currently has two sixth-round picks, so it will be interesting if they actually take four players in those rounds.
- OL Jager Burton
- OL Keagen Trost
- RB Kaytron Allen
- WR Jeff Caldwell
- WR Josh Cameron
- EDGE Anthony Lucas
- S Louis Moore
- DL Albert Regis
Burton was brought in for a visit and was a reliable starter on the interior of Kentucky's offensive line for multiple seasons. Caldwell is one of my favorite late-round picks. The Cincinnati product is a big-bodied receiver who would bring an element the Titans' current receivers don't.
6th Round
As mentioned above, the Titans will enter the draft with two sixth-round picks, but it wouldn't be surprising to see that change. Here are interesting prospects who figure to go around this range:
- QB Behren Morton
- IDL Nick Barrett
- C Pat Coogan
- EDGE Mason Reiger
- EDGE George Gumbs Jr.
- S Jakobe Thomas
- LB Red Murdock
Morton is interesting because he's the only quarterback the Titans brought in for a visit. Teams like to have a late-round guy to stash on the practice squad, so it makes sense. Gumbs and Reiger are intriguing late-round depth options on the outside.
7th Round
Finally, we arrive at the final round, in which the Titans currently have just one pick- No. 225. Here are some guys who could still be around for the final pick:
- OL James Brockermeyer
- WR Caleb Douglas
- WR Zavion Thomas
- DL Rene Konga
- EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins
- LB Lander Bart
- CB Andre Fuller
In the seventh round, you're just hoping to find someone who can come in and contribute, most likely on special teams. The Titans met with Fuller, and Borgonzi had luck with a late-round corner last year.
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Bryce W. Lazenby is a Nashville native who has been covering the Tennessee Titans since 2020. His previous stops include Titan Sized, Titans Wire, and A to Z Sports, among others. When not watching football, Lazenby enjoys golfing and spending time with his family.Follow ck