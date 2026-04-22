Tennessee Titans NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Round

In about 24 hours, we will find out what the Tennessee Titans have decided to do with the No. 4 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. As is usually the case this time every year, there have been plenty of rumors, and undoubtedly, misinformation being spread around.

However, we can still have a decent idea of the players the Titans are interested in, based on visits, team fit, and history. With that being said, one day out from the draft, let's identify some players in each round that the Titans will likely have on their draft board.

1st Round

There's no guarantee the Titans even stay at No. 4. There has been some buzz about the team making a move down, in which case, the potential options differ. If the team DOES stay at No. 4, it feels like running back Jeremiyah Love or an edge rusher like David Bailey will be the pick. Here are the players I believe are under consideration at No. 4:

RB Jeremiyah Love

EDGE David Bailey

EDGE Arvell Reese

LB Sonny Styles

But what if the team moves back? Let's say the Titans drop to No. 9 () or No. 12 (via a trade with the Cowboys). Who could be on the board then?

WR Makai Lemon

WR KC Concepcion

CB Mansoor Delane

S Caleb Downs

EDGE Rueben Bain JR.

Lemon, Concepcion, Delane, Downs, and Bain have all met with the Titans this offseason. Meetings aren't everything, but it's interesting to note that none of the top offensive linemen, Sonny Styles, or Jordyn Tyson have met with the Titans.

2nd Round

The second round will be interesting. Considering the Titans have the No. 35 pick, they could be in prime position to add a first-round talent who slid on draft night. With that being said, I expect the team's second-round board too

EDGE Zion Young

EDGE Malachi Lawrence

IDL Caleb Banks

OL Chase Bisontis

LB Jake Golday

CB Brandon Cisse

OL Keylan Rutledge

TE Elijah Stowers

WR Chris Brazzell

Like in the first round, these are mostly players the Titans have either met with, or have rumored interest in. If Love is indeed the pick at No. 4, I would lean towards Young or Lawrence being the pick at No. 35. If Reese, Bailey, or Styles is the pick at No. 4, I would lean towards one of the linemen or a weapon for Cam Ward.

3rd Round

Hopefully, the Titans are able to secure a couple of immediate starters in the first two rounds, and the third round can be a targeted selection at a remaining area of need. Here are some potential third-round options:

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

WR Ja'Kobi Lane

OL Austin Barber

TE Sam Roush

OL Jake Slaughter

OL Logan Jones

DL Gracen Halton

CB Will Lee III

CB Daylen Everette

EDGE Joshua Josephs

EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton

What happens here, naturally, depends on the first two rounds. If the team doesn't snag a receiver in the first two rounds, I like Stribling and Lane. Stribling was in for a visit, and he was productive the Ole Miss Rebels in college .

There are decent offensive linemen available here as well. If you're like me, and don't expect the Titans to take an offensive lineman early, then this is an area where it makes sense to take one.

4th Round

The Titans have one pick in the fourth round- No. 101. At this point, the team could be looking at just taking the best available player. Here are some potential options:

OL Trey Zuhn III

TE Justin Joly

TE Michael Trigg

IDL Chris McClellan

IDL Kaleb Proctor

LB Bryce Boettcher

CB Julian Neal

EDGE Jaishawn Barham

The Titans seem to like Justin Joly. The tight end was a standout for UConn before transferring to NC State and being a reliable pass-catcher and blocker. Kaleb Proctor is an FCS product the team met with, who could develop well under Robert Saleh.

5th Round

The Titans have two fifth-round picks, at least for now. The team also currently has two sixth-round picks, so it will be interesting if they actually take four players in those rounds.

OL Jager Burton

OL Keagen Trost

RB Kaytron Allen

WR Jeff Caldwell

WR Josh Cameron

EDGE Anthony Lucas

S Louis Moore

DL Albert Regis

Burton was brought in for a visit and was a reliable starter on the interior of Kentucky's offensive line for multiple seasons. Caldwell is one of my favorite late-round picks. The Cincinnati product is a big-bodied receiver who would bring an element the Titans' current receivers don't.

6th Round

As mentioned above, the Titans will enter the draft with two sixth-round picks, but it wouldn't be surprising to see that change. Here are interesting prospects who figure to go around this range:

QB Behren Morton

IDL Nick Barrett

C Pat Coogan

EDGE Mason Reiger

EDGE George Gumbs Jr.

S Jakobe Thomas

LB Red Murdock

Morton is interesting because he's the only quarterback the Titans brought in for a visit. Teams like to have a late-round guy to stash on the practice squad, so it makes sense. Gumbs and Reiger are intriguing late-round depth options on the outside.

7th Round

Finally, we arrive at the final round, in which the Titans currently have just one pick- No. 225. Here are some guys who could still be around for the final pick:

OL James Brockermeyer

WR Caleb Douglas

WR Zavion Thomas

DL Rene Konga

EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins

LB Lander Bart

CB Andre Fuller

In the seventh round, you're just hoping to find someone who can come in and contribute, most likely on special teams. The Titans met with Fuller, and Borgonzi had luck with a late-round corner last year.