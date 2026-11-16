Titans Mill: Cam Ward's Growth is Slowly Answering Tennessee's Biggest Question of 2026 Season

The Tennessee Titans are 1-8 and coming off a 17-point loss to the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars at home. Seen purely from a broad, objective perspective, you could say the 2026 season is over with already. This season was hardly about making playoff push, though.

Robert Saleh's first season in Nashville was, and is, about Cam Ward. The second-year QB is the center of the Titans' operations; that was the plan coming into this year, and if it had to change, the outlook of this franchise was going to change with it.

In today's Titans Mill, I'm happy to report that Ward just had his second solid game in a row. After a career performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, Ward completed 28 passes on 39 attempts for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Ward's one INT came early and wasn't entirely his fault.

This was the third time this season Ward hit 200 yards in a game, and the second in two weeks. In his first six contests, Ward had thrown just four touchdowns to five picks. Since that matchup with the Bengals, that ratio is a much more favorable 4:1.

Ward's development promises a huge rebound in 2027 season

Don't get me wrong, the Titans are very much trying to win football games right now. But as has been said time and time again, the team's trade deadline moves loudly hinted at a franchise mindset geared toward the draft.

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, Ward comes into play there in that Tennessee doesn't want to take another QB. Any sign that Ward's development is paying off should be taken and ran with; we may be a little late to receive those signs, but some teams never get there at all.

From this point forward, the important thing is to set Ward up for success to finish out the year. The key to that on offense is clear as day.

Titans must prioritize tempo offense for Ward

In yesterday's loss, Tennessee had an astounding 49% no-huddle rate. That's the highest of any team this season, topping their own previous bar (from Week 8) at 41.4%.

Tempo, tempo, tempo. It may be slow, and presently not leading to wins, but the Titans are figuring out what works for their young signal caller. Yesterday's progress even came without WR1 Carnell Tate and multiple offensive linemen.

Maybe it was the difficult stretch up to this point, but Ward has made two games feel like an eternity for Titans fans in the best way. Going forward, win or lose, Titans fans should be primarily concerned with Ward getting better and better.

If he enters this coming offseason on a heater, optimism should rise to a recent high given a great draft.