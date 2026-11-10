Grading the Titans’ Trade Deadline: 2 Best Defenders Dealt, Calvin Ridley Somehow Stays Put

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is officially over, and the Tennessee Titans are one of the prominent teams that sold high on their veteran talent.

Tennessee started by trading All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and a 2028 fifth-round pick to the Chicago Bears on October 29. In return, the Titans received a 2027 first- and fourth-round pick, and a 2028 first-round selection.

However, that wasn't the final trade made by general manager Mike Borgonzi. On Tuesday, the Titans shipped off safety Amani Hooker and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for a 2027 second-round pick.

Despite running back Tony Pollard and wide receiver Calvin Ridley also being in trade rumors, both ended up staying put, while Simmons and Hooker are elsewhere. With the deadline now in the books, let's grade all of the Titans' major decisions.

Trading Jeffery Simmons: A-

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) takes the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though cutting ties with a franchise legend like Simmons is a tough pill to swallow, Tennessee received a solid return, and if the front office can hit on the draft picks, the trade will end up laying a nice foundation for the future.

Additionally, the deal makes a lot of sense for Simmons, who will now compete for a championship with the Bears. The four-time Pro Bowler may be the missing piece that elevates Chicago into NFC title favorites.

Trading Amani Hooker: A

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) reacts after intercepting a pass during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hooker is tied for the league lead in interceptions with five and is playing the best football of his career. As a result, Tennessee is selling high on the veteran safety, trading him to a premier AFC contender in the Bills.

By acquiring a second-round pick for Hooker, the Titans now have five projected top-100 picks in April's draft, per Tankathon. Tennessee is conducting its rebuild the right way, and paving the path for a bright future.

Keeping Tony Pollard: B+

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Denver Broncos and New York Giants were interested in trading for Pollard. However, the Titans decided to retain the 29-year-old running back, which is an understandable move.

Pollard is critical to quarterback Cam Ward's development and has been the engine of Brian Daboll's offense this season. Though Pollard will be a free agent in the spring and Tennessee could've added additional 2027 picks for his services, retaining him to keep the offense afloat and help Ward's progression is a logical course of action.

Keeping Calvin Ridley: C

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) stiff arms Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (3) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ridley has been a complete non-factor for the Titans in 2026, tallying just six receptions for 91 yards in seven games so far. The 31-year-old no longer fits into Tennessee's long-term plans, but his veteran experience and past production could have made a trade possible.

But in the end, Ridley is staying put. His recent incident at the Nashville International Airport may have played a part in rival teams losing trade interest, but Tennessee likely would've only gotten a sixth- or seventh-round pick in return for the former 1,000-yard receiver anyway.

We'll see whether Ridley is able to turn it around in the final nine games, but it's still a bit disappointing that the Titans couldn't move on from him before the deadline.