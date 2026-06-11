3 Dark Horses Who Could Make the Titans Roster After OTAs

The Tennessee Titans are set to wrap OTAs on Friday and then will prepare for mandatory minicamp next week. One of the most exciting parts of this time of the year is seeing certain unexpected players break out.

Of course, it's hard to take too much away from non-padded practices, but some players definitely have caught my eye. We've talked about some expected players who have looked solid, like Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson, but what about some dark horses? Today, let's identify three underrated players who are working their way onto the roster.

WR K.J. Osborn

Tennessee Titans wide receiver K.J. Osborn (85) makes a catch during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Much discussion has been had about the last spot or two at the wide receiver position. Undrafted free agent Tyren Montgomery, Xavier Restrepo, and Bryce Oliver were seen as the favorites entering OTAs, but there's another name who's making waves- K.J. Osborn.

Osborn has made plays all summer. The veteran earned a ton of reps at the beginning of OTAs and made several nice catches on balls thrown from Cam Ward and Will Levis. On Tuesday, Osborn tied for the team lead with three catches on the day. The receiver has been running crisp routes and has demonstrated solid hands. It's probably not a fluke either, because Osborn has three seasons with over 500 receiving yards.

Don't be surprised if Osborn earns one of the final spots. I see him as the favorite heading into minicamp.

CB Keydrain Calligan

Jackson State University safety Keydrain Calligan (7), left, speaks to teammate before the annual Blue and White spring game of the 2024 season played at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on April 6, 2024. | Sarah Warnock/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Keydrain Calligan is a guy who has constantly been showing up this summer. The defensive back has several pass breakups this summer and picked off Will Levis at the end of May. The Titans don't have the best depth in the corner room, so Calligan could definitely work his way onto the roster.

Calligan can also play some safety, which will only help his chances. The former UDFA's speed has caught my eye, and he's done a fine job of staying with his man in coverage. Calligan isn't a name I thought much about in my earlier projections, but he's played very well.

If Calligan can keep this momentum going this summer, he'll earn a depth spot.

TE Kylen Granson

Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Kylen Granson (83) before action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The tight end spot looks a little different without Chig Okonkwo, but it's still an interesting room. We know Gunnar Helm and Daniel Bellinger are the top two, but the race for TE3 and possibly TE4 has been interesting.

Rookie Jaren Kanak has received most of the buzz, and he has made some nice catches. However, veteran Kylen Granson has easily outperformed Kanak and the other depth tight ends. Granson was one of the most productive pass-catchers of the week, coming down with three grabs on Monday and Tuesday.

Granson is a veteran who has been productive in the past, and based off his performance so far, it wouldn't be surprising to see him land on the roster.