Staff Predictions for Titans vs. Jaguars: Tennessee Won't be Blown Out... But a Win is a Different Story

The Tennessee Titans are preparing to take the field for the first time in two weeks tomorrow, which means the Titans On SI staff are back in action trying to predict how the contest will go. Unfortunately, we went undefeated in predicting a defeat in Week 8.

Things haven't changed going into Week 10. In spite of improvement from Cam Ward, the only thing the Titans really benefitted from over the break was their added draft capital. Of course, that won't help them when the Jacksonville Jaguars come to town.

Although, none of us expect Tennessee to take this one lying down. Here's the staff's latest round of Titans predictions.

Lane: Titans 23, Jaguars 34

Echoing what my fellow writers will say, I believe the Titans put on a more than fair scoring performance in this one. I expect Cam Ward to continue to improve, even without Carnell Tate; it's the defense, after trading both Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker, that is more likely to falter.

At 6-2 in the hunt for a championship run, Jacksonville is simply leaps and bounds ahead of Tennessee. The two teams are a part of the same process, but the Jags' rebuild could be considered done and over with. The Titans' feels like it will never end.

It's being played in Nashville, and Tennessee nearly took the legs out from under a similarly elite Bengals team just two weeks ago. But I don't see a win here for the home team.

Shaun: Titans 24, Jaguars 34

The Titans appear to be overmatched on paper, but as we saw against the Bengals, this is a gritty team that tends to fight more often than not. I think QB Cam Ward has another solid game where the optimism surrounding his future continues to grow, but in the end, the Jaguars prove to be too much to overcome.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) hugs Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) following a game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I expect QB Trevor Lawrence to have a big day against a depleted Titans defense as the Jaguars pull away late to improve their record to 7-2.

Dharya: Titans 24, Jaguars 27

Despite trading away their top defensive players at the deadline, I still think the Titans come out with a fire lit under them at home and keep this game close. If quarterback Cam Ward can build on his promising show in Cincinnati in Week 8, and the defense forces a few turnovers, Tennessee has a shot to pull off the major upset.

However, in the end, Jacksonville is the more complete team with better coaching, and should pull out a narrow victory on the road to continue their quest for the top seed in the AFC.