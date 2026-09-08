Unofficial Titans Depth Chart: 2 Big Questions Potentially Answered Ahead of Week 1

Ahead of the Titans' season-opening matchup with the New York Jets on Sunday, Tennessee has released the team's unofficial depth chart. While the nature of this thing is that nothing is yet official, we may be able to pin the chart as an early look at a few answered questions.

Most of the Titans' roster is self-explanatory, but entering the regular season, there are a few positional debates that aren't entirely clear. At least we don't have a position battle unfolding to the final minute under center.

What we do have, however, are two fringe starters on either side of the ball. Both were addressed in a relatively unsurprising manner by this release.

Calvin Ridley confirmed to start on the outside

Taking things from the top-down, Calvin Ridley slots in as a starter at the literal top of the depth chart. His spot on the outside was almost surely secure, although second-year WR Elic Ayomanor has been and will continue to threaten it.

Tennessee won't ask the world of Ridley this season. After all, Wan'Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate were brought in due to Ridley being unreliable as the Titans' top receiving option.

Still, Ridley taking a pay cut in his previously massive, $92 million contract this offseason earned the 31-year old pass-catcher a share of good will. Ayomanor did outplay Ridley year as the veteran worked out multiple untimely injuries.

Given full health and less weight to carry, perhaps Ridley will finally come into his own as a reliable leader with experience in Nashville.

James Williams Sr. gets the nod over Anthony Hill Jr.

While Williams may have been expected to get the starting nod over Hill, this was (technically is) far from surefire. Williams may have a few years of time over Hill at LB, but what Hill lacks in experience, he makes up for in raw potential.

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins (17) is tackled by Tennessee Titans linebacker James Williams Sr. (52) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Between a sack and an interception in the preseason, as well as seven total tackles, Tennessee's second-round selection made one of the strongest cases of any rookie this summer. Williams' claim to the starting gig rests on his 29 combined games played for the Titans in the last two years.

It's rare that a rookie drafted at a loaded position gets the chance to be out there immediately, but the question had to be asked after Hill had arguably the best preseason of any Titans defender.

Although, even if this depth chart cashes in, starting LB Cedric Gray's concussion may clear the path for Hill to make an extended mark regardless. Tennessee's injury report prior to Week 1 will be huge for the LB spot for that reason.