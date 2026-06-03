Will Levis is Playing For His NFL Future This Preseason

What a difference two years have made for Will Levis. Around this time, just two offseasons ago, the former second-round pick seemed poised to become the Titans’ franchise quarterback before a disastrous sophomore campaign derailed that trajectory. With Cam Ward firmly cemented as the future in Nashville, what does that mean for Levis’ time in Tennessee?

Levis burst onto the scene with an explosive debut in 2023, posting four touchdowns against the Falcons. Despite a positive rookie year, things never fully clicked in Brian Callahan’s offense, leading to a 3-14 season filled with turnovers that broke the internet and tested the goodwill of Titans fans.

Even with an underwhelming 13-12 TD/INT ratio in his first, and possibly last, opportunity as the Titans’ starting quarterback, two things can be true about the 26-year-old. First, Levis obviously did not prove he was capable of being an NFL-caliber starter. On the other hand, however, Levis was not put in the best position to succeed, which many Titans players also struggled with under Callahan.

With QB2 looking like the ceiling for Levis in Tennessee, it may be in the best interest of both parties to search for a different suitor. With the offseason additions of Hendon Hooker and Mitchell Trubisky, that reality feels even more evident, but new head coach Robert Saleh still insists on Levis’ importance to the Titans. Saleh and Brian Daboll have both praised Levis at points this offseason, actually, but is that real praise or an attempt to build trade value?

Will Levis Entering Make-Or-Break Preseason

Jun 10, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) throws a pass during minicamp at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The 2026 preseason will be a big one for Levis. A backup spot is on the line, but headed into a contract year, his entire career could be hanging in the balance.

After leading the Titans to a preseason win in 2024, Malik Willis showed enough value to fetch a seventh-round pick from the Green Bay Packers. Now, Willis is the highly-paid starter for the Miami Dolphins, so perhaps Levis could find a similar trajectory.

Levis still possesses the physical attributes that allowed him to climb up mock drafts in 2023, so it is too early to completely count him out. It will not be in Tennessee, but in the right system, Levis has all the tools to become another late bloomer at quarterback in the NFL. The inevitable breakup between Levis and the Titans feels like it is coming sooner rather than later, and recent history has shown he will likely get an opportunity to rebuild his stock.

This offseason and preseason could very well determine what kind of opportunity Levis receives next, as well as the return Tennessee gets for holding onto him. For all the question marks surrounding his role, one thing remains true- The fate of Will Levis remains in his own hands throughout 2026.