Titans Host Former Rival WR
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon's pursuit of providing second-year quarterback Will Levis with as many reliable wide receivers as possible continued Monday, with the team hosting another free agent.
As per multiple reports and confirmed by AllTitans, the Titans are exploring the potential of former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones, who could bring a new dynamic to the team's offense at the team facility.
Jones was released by the Jaguars last week. During the previous season, he played nine games and caught 34 passes for 321 yards, with two touchdowns. In the two seasons he played for the Jaguars, he caught 116 passes for 1,144 yards and seven touchdowns. His career highs were in receptions (82) and receiving yards (823), both achieved in 2022. Jones missed eight games during the 2023 season due to a knee injury he sustained early in the season, which continued to bother him.
Jones, who is 29 years old, was selected as a second-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2017. During his time with the Bills, he caught 90 passes for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns in 36 games. He was later traded to the Oakland Raiders in October 2019, where he caught 81 passes for 847 yards and two touchdowns in 43 games. Jones inked a $24M deal with the Jaguars in March 2022, including $14M in guarantees over three years.
Jones would reunite with former teammate Calvin Ridley, who signed with the Titans in the offseason. Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz coached Jones and Ridley last year as the Jags passing game coordinator.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!