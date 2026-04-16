2026 NFL Draft Breakdown: Fernando Mendoza

Let's just start with Fernando Mendoza.

When you, so, you know, I think everybody knows the basics here.

Unbelievable year at Indiana after transferring from Cal, wins the Heisman Trophy, wins the national title at a school no one thought was capable of winning a national title until a couple of years ago.

Um , when you watch Fernando Mendoza as a player, what are the, the things that just immediately jump off the screen at you?

To me, the, the poise and the accuracy, um, are the two things that really jump out of me.

Like he never seems flustered back there.

The ball, his ball placement is outstanding, like, you know, that's, you know, and, and, and different people and different evaluators have talked about this, like, there's a lot of, yes, there's a lot of pick and stick throws, like he's picking out matchups, and he's throwing the ball to those guys, but his ability to whether it's lead him down the field or throw a back shoulder based off the DB's leverage, um, some of the up and away throws where his guy can get it in the or the, uh, and the, you know, the defense can't, especially in the red zone, some of that accuracy, um, that he showed down there.

Like that's what really jumped out at me.

I, I watched a lot of him, um, pretty much as much as I could over the course of this season.

Uh, Mike Shanahan, the offensive coordinator at Indiana, played for me at Pitt and Uh, is a good friend of mine.

Um, so I, I was following him, um, you know, even before I even knew who Fernando Mendoza was, you know what I mean?

And, uh, so I watched him and, and I had conversations with him over the course of the season, like, you guys got a pretty good quarterback, and, you know, he felt the same way.

I think, um, the more you watched him, the more you saw some of that sneaky athleticism, and then his size, like that 6, you know, 6'5, 236, um, You know, that, that, that goes a long way of being able to stand in there, take the hits, uh, kind of absorb it, you know, still deliver the ball with bodies around you.

Um, he doesn't need a lot of space to generate power, throwing the football.

Like, does he have, does he have the same arm as Josh Allen?

No, but he's got plenty, plenty of arm strength.

I don't think any, anything's going to be an issue there.

Um , You know, so, so all that, like as far as a evaluation based off of traits or what you're looking for for an NFL quarterback, um, I think he, he hits every, every check mark.

Like, um, and I know a lot's gotten into like the scheme part of it, and that's valid.

Like, um, it's not an NFL scheme.

Like there's not a lot of, um, reading the middle of the field.

There's not a lot of like the concepts you necessarily see, um, in the league, but that goes back to like kind of what we were talking about earlier is like, that's just not what they're asked to do, um.

In, in his offense.

And, and he was very successful running the offense that they, that, that he came in and learned in a year too.

You know what I mean?

Like he came in in the in the, in the spring and, and picked it up and, and obviously ran it as well as you possibly could.

Um, I think his, his ability to execute in 2-minute drill, um, you know, I think it was 3 different times he threw interceptions that where the, where the other team was able to tie the game up or take the lead.

Um, Because of that, um, and, and he responded with leading the team down the throw and throw game-winning touchdowns, um, all three times.

And, and there's something, uh, there's something definitely, um, to be, to be said for that.

Uh, I think, you know, I think it's no secret he's gonna go first in the draft, and, and I think the Raiders understand like, yeah, he's gonna, he had, he, he threw 5 passes, um, under center in his entire college career.

So like, there's gonna be a little bit of, um, You know, the learning curve there, and that's why they signed Kirk, you know what I mean?

And, and it's good.

It's, it's, it takes the pressure off the player, um, and it takes the pressure off the organization to a certain extent, um, to, to get the guy ready and, and everyone makes a big deal out of the under center gun stuff, um, and it's not like, uh, it always, I shouldn't say it bothers me, but like, it's not like you can teach it, you can teach one of these athletes how to take a snap from under center in about 25 minutes, you know what I mean, and, and they're gonna be fine like.

That's not it.

It's, it's the, it's the play action and turning your back to the defense that guys have.

They just got to get used to it, you know what I mean?

And they got to understand that like you're, you're, you're doing this because it's gonna affect the defense and get your eyes around those linebackers and get the line of scrimmage, um, especially you have an effective running game and And, and it's gonna open up a lot of holes for you to throw the ball and get explosive plays and, and he, he'll, I think he'll get that.

Um, I think he understands throwing in windows, um, you know, they threw a bunch of the strike routes and stuff in Indiana, uh, based off the RPOs.

So, again, there's going to be a learning curve, um, And but let me jump in there.

I don't think it's anything he's gonna have an issue with because you have intimate knowledge of that offense, right, because you know, obviously you've got the relationship with Mike.

Where is the biggest learning curve?

Like, where do you think you can see the least of what he's gonna be on tape, you know what I mean?

What, where, where, where is like the translation hardest as far as like what he did in college versus what he's gonna have to do in the NFL?

Yeah, so we mentioned the back to the defense stuff, and then I think just like.

Um, just the, the, the, the amount of different, you know, route concepts that you're gonna run, the, the, the reading of the middle of the field, I think on some of those types of concepts, um, there wasn't a ton of, you know what I mean, and just going through like your, your progression, um.

A lot because like I said, like they were so, such a good run game.

They were ahead of the sticks a lot, like, and, so a lot of it was more of a pick and stick, you know, one on one, you know, take my one on one matchup or we're going to run the ball because we're getting shell defense.

Um, and, you know, there, there is gonna be some of that.

Now, his stuff was RPO.

They didn't have a lot of kills in their offense.

He's gonna have to do that in pre-snap with kills and, and checks.

And I know that, uh, you know, the cans that, that, uh, that Clint has in his offense, um, that he'll have to learn, which, which he'll learn.

I think he's a smart guy.

I don't think that's going to be an issue.

Um, playing with your back to the defense, like I said, off the play action and then just the, The conception, you know, the concepts and going through progression and having familiarity with those things.

Um, and, and, you know, he's gonna have to stack reps and OTAs in, in, in training camp, and then, you know, obviously, they, I'm sure they'll have a plan for him if he's not going to be the day one starter, um, to where he continue his develop during the development during the season and be ready to play whenever they need him.

I'm gonna ask a dumb question, uh, because I'm like my co-host here , I was never one to sling it.

Like Albert was a Lincoln Sudbury QB.

He was, uh, according to himself, really low, really low level.

I was a backup.

I played defense.

I was a backup quarterback.

I was an all-state, I think if, if there was like a, yeah, gigantic political mess there.

That's why he wasn't the starting QB.

I think we all know it, um, but playing with your back to the defense.

I mean, is that just a matter of almost being comfortable with the unknown or being OK with being like just crushed at one point, or is it like, is there something else to that?

I just, no, I don't, I don't think it's about getting hit, um, because it's, it's very fast.

It's just like when you're in the shotgun and your eyes are always forward, so like you can see you have your read key, you could, yeah, or like I'm reading the will linebacker here if he gets a lot of depth, I'm checking it down, OK, so like you get the snap and you, you eyes on middle field and you find the will.

Whereas, you know, OK, we're trying to affect this linebacker with, with hard play action.

So I'm gonna come out, and bury the ball at the running back, and then I got to snap my eyes around and then find him.

So it's just that repeated mode action of getting your eyes back to where they need to be, as well as your feet and being ready, being ready to throw.

That, that's it.

It's like, because, you know, you're gonna lose, you're gonna lose vision off what you're reading for a short period of time, you know what I mean?

And, and the, and obviously it works, um.

And the benefit of that is because your eyes are to the defense, the defense has a little bit more of a draw or an effect, um, on with the run fake, and you, and like I that you had a lot of work to do with Cam on that in Carolina, I'd assume, right, because he was almost exclusively out of the shotgun in college, right?

Yeah, we, we did, and I was just on like I was just on the, um, a show, um.

In the DC area and they're talking because their, their big thing is like with Jayden Daniels now, like he, they're gonna transition to David Blau and like he's running the Detroit offense if you will, you know, his version of it and they're gonna, they're like the all the talk there is they want to be under center, um, a lot more and And like when you have somebody like Jaden, or like we had like with Cam, like, yeah, you have to do something without Cam, but like also we played in the gun a lot with Cam, um, because he, because now you played 11 on 11 football because of his ability to be, to be a runner where I'm like, like I've said that on the, some of the podcasts talking about the Washington stuff is like, I'm sure they're going to get Jaden under center stuff some, but like, he's gonna play in gun as well too.

And I, and I'm, and I'm sure there's going to be some of that.

You know, with Mendoza for different reasons, more so maybe for his comfort level and like, you know, I don't know , I don't know what they're gonna do.

Like Atlanta was almost all in the pistol because Kirk was recovering from the Achilles and like they didn't want him to keep going to our center.

So like, are they gonna Implement some pistol stuff because Kirk's got familiarity with it and then Mendoza, you know, he's in the gun, but you still, you know, I mean, you still get some of that under center cell from the, so there's a little bit, there's fluidity like they're gonna, they're gonna adjust the offense to fit the skill set of the quarterback, um, and they're gonna, and the quarterback's gonna adjust what he does.

There's always like a, you're gonna meet in the middle, you know what I mean?

And then where exactly you end up, you know what I mean.

You know, you, you find that after practice, you know, with practice, and not only the quarterback too, but like the other players on the team, you know what I mean?

Like, what, what, what do they do well?

Do you have a hard and fast rule on that as a coach where, you know, and I know it's not the same position, but everyone last year was talking about Ashton Jenny likes to stand a certain way, uh, before he gets the ball, and I forget what Chip Kelly called it, like, Freddie, Friday.

13th or whatever Michael Michael Michael Myers, right.

And, and then we changed, they changed it and then they changed it back because the discomfort on Jimmy's part was so real, I guess, or apparent that they, that they just said whatever, we're gonna let you do what you want to do.

Where is that internal marker in your head with the quarterback position where it's like this is kind of what it has to look like, but I get that this is weird for you.

To a certain extent, like, it almost feels probably like being a parent a little bit, but you meet him in the middle, right?

Yeah, yeah, I think you do.

I mean, there's a lot of guys that are like, there's a lot of, there's a lot of like, uh, the trend now in quarterback development is be like in it when you're in the shotgun, have your left foot forward in the shotgun where it's always been right foot forward, um, and there's certain coaches that are like, no, we're a left foot forward team like that and like.

I like, I, I don't, it's for me, like it wasn't as important.

It was like, as long as like the timing and the rhythm and the drops matched up with our route concepts.

Um, cause like, for example, like in Carolina, like, yeah, Cam was our starter and he liked to be left foot forward, and then Kyle Allen, he liked to be right foot because he always felt like he was like a half a step ahead of everything with the drops, um, when his left foot was forward.

And I said, yeah, that's no problem.

You know what I mean?

Um, and he had it, you know, that's just whatever.

So you work with guys, um, based on how they feel.

A lot of times, like, OK, it'll be, hey, let's try it the way that everyone else is doing it, and then we can work through it, you know what I mean?

Like based off.

But to me, like that's, uh, there's, there's always conversations to be had there.

I mean, like, in sometimes some things are super important, but other things, it's like, hey, if this is, you have a comfort level doing something a certain way, um, And the ball's getting out on time and accurate and you're seeing everything, then like I got, I got no issue with it.

OK, since we know where he's going then.

And you, you're looking at what you're looking at, would you play him right away?

Good question.

Um, I.

I would, I, I just feel like, um, you knew you're gonna pick him.

Like he's gonna get, you know, you got a new staff, you're gonna have a lot of time with the offseason.

Um, you know, now, if you get him, get around him and you think, hey, this isn't gonna be good, but I, I just feel like he's gonna be ready to play.

Um, I feel like, you know, if, If he shows that he's ready to play, like he should play, you know what I mean?

I, and, and I think a lot of it's like, If it's, like if him and Kirk, like now if Kirk's is way ahead of them and, um, because you gotta think about the team too, like you can't, you know, that's where, you know, you, you see people lose locker rooms when they play a guy that's clearly not the better player, you know what I mean, um, but if he shows he's the better player, then, then I think, uh, then I think he should play and, and understand that like, you know, he's gonna go through some, some lumps and you can help him as a play caller and, um.

And then he's gonna grow and, and grow, feel that comfort level.

But I mean, like, it's only a matter of time, right?

You pick a guy first in the first round, specifically for number one overall.

Like he's gonna be your starter.

So, um, if he shows that he is in practice, like I don't think that there's any reason to keep him on the bench.

OK, since you know, since you know his OC so well, just tell him, tell us what.

Like what you've heard about him personally, like what, like the intangibles, the leadership, obviously like there's no questioning the results, right?

Like I brought freaking Indiana to a national championship, you know what I mean?

like what, what, what would, what would Mike tell you about him as, as a person?

Just that he's all ball, like super serious.

Sometimes Mike would try to get him to relax a little bit, um, you know, he's just, so, you know, just kind of, he, he, you know, like, uh.

But it's just that he's a great, you know, great person, team first, works hard, um, you know, always trying to get better, you know what I mean, their first teammates kind of basically, as advertised, all the stuff you see with the, you know, the, the interviews and all that kind of stuff.

Everyone kind of laughs at, but it's just, it's just him being himself, you know, and, um, he's a genuine person that, that, that works hard and, um, And, you know, it looks, he's gonna do everything he can to be successful.

Before we move to Ty Simpson, Scott, I'm just curious, like, and, and I guess how it works and also what you would do.

So forgive me if this isn't exactly the way it works, but like, you have Kirk Cousins, and then you draft Fernando Mendoza, and you say, here's what my day one practice rep kind of breakdown is gonna be for training camp.

Are you 80/20, you fifty-fifty?

I mean, Unstanding that Fernando is gonna need so many reps with his back to the defense.

Like, how are you breaking this whole thing down?

What's your pitch to the head coach in that situation?

Well, in training camp, it's, it's easy, um, because like you get, you have 1s, 2s, and 3s, and, you know, normally like as, as the practices go on, you end up eliminating the 3s because guys get banged up.

But like you have a 1st and 2nd group and like if you have a set of 10 plays.

Let's say, whatever, like you're gonna have 5 with the 1s and 5 with the, the 2s.

So he's gonna get his reps, you know what I mean?

And he's gonna be able to work through the install.

Now, what you want to do is you want to be like, OK, you know, and especially with like Kirk being an older guy, like maybe one period, Kirk won't get any reps, and that'll be like Mendoza gets a set with the ones, you know what I mean?

And then, um, And then whoever your third quarterback is, that's the chance that he could maybe steal a couple of reps.

But, um, but that, that's gonna be the breakdown of like, OK, how, how much do we give Mendoza with the ones, these are gonna be the guys he's gonna ultimately be playing with, like you want him throwing the Brock Bowers, you want him throwing, you know, I mean, um, To whatever, you know what I mean, they need some receivers in the draft.

No, my, well, my guy, we got my guy, my guy, my guy Tuck there.

My guy Trey, Trey Tuck, you wanna throw Trey, um, Jacoby's on Jacksonville, on the Jaguars now, so you don't have to worry about that, but Um, you know, I know they drafted Jack back, but my point is, like, those guys that are gonna be with the ones, Michael Mayer, um, Genty out of the backfield, like those are the guys you want him working with because that's who he's gonna be, that's who he's gonna be ultimately playing with, um, but Kirk needs that too, like if he's gonna be the starter, so there's just a balance of that, like the sheer volume of reps, like I don't think there's any problem with that.

It's making sure he's getting the reps with, with the right guys.

And sometimes like we've done that before in the past, like.

You know, when we had Teddy, like we had, uh, Kyle Rudolph was our tight end and like he was with the ones and Matt Kessel starter and Teddy was the backup, um, but like we might, we might have had like a deep cross route to the tight end.

There was like the second play with the 2s, and we'd be like, hey, uh, like Kevin Stefansky's tight end coach, like, hey, like Kevin, put, put Kyle in that 2nd play with the 2s and explain it to him because like we want Teddy to throw him the ball, you know what I mean?

So like you can get the, you can manufacture those, um.

You know, that we can work on those connections with the second group, you know what I mean, then, you don't have to always put the backup quarterback in with the first group in order to do that.

You know what I mean?

So, uh, just anytime to me, like that's, that's the thing.

It's not necessarily learning the plays or getting the reps, it's just building that connection with the guys he's ultimately going to be out there playing with.

I love, by the way, so Mike Zimmer, that was my first, the Teddy Bridgewater years is my first year at NFL Network, and I remember talking to him shortly after the draft, and I was like, what do you think about, you know, taking Teddy Bridgewater?

And he said something to the effect of, well, I know the clock starts ticking now, you know, and uh it was just like, it was the most Mike Zimmer like, you know, thing where it was like, this is exciting, but now I know I'm in trouble if he doesn't play well and being negative.

I don't, I don't believe you.