2026 NFL Draft Breakdown: Ty Simpson

Let's get to Ty Simpson because, uh, first off , we have to all vet now what agencies were represented by whenever you talk about.

No, I'm kidding with Ty Simpson.

Um, uh, do you see him, uh, as kind of that true number 2 foil in this class, or what's the gap you see from 1 to 2 and just tell us what you think about it.

Yeah, I think there's a decent size gap between 1 and 2, and I, but I do think that he is clearly the, the 2nd, the 2nd guy, um.

You know, the good with him is really, really good .

Uh, and then the bad is, you know, he's had some, some rough, rough deals.

Now, the thing with Ty, And the reason why some guys like him as much as they do is because he's an ass to do the most.

Like that's a true passing offense.

Like they, they throw the ball first in that offense and like, um, I actually have some appreciation for that because not many people do that anymore.

Um, that's why like if you go back to Michael Pennox, like they're, that's the same offense, right?

So like.

You know, and the game is, is, is on the quarterback's shoulders, um, at all times, you know what I mean?

So, you get a really true evaluation when you have guys like that, and you look at like how well he played against Georgia, um, You know, and, and you're like, wow, like you, you want this guy.

Now, again, guys have played at this size, like, I think a lot of that's like has gone, but you still have to acknowledge he's 6' 200 pounds, or 206 or whatever.

Um.

You know, but, um, yeah, I think he's shown some athleticism.

I think he's like a true, like grip and rip gunslinger, like, and I think that's why you see so many like, tight window throws.

Like, I mean, there's the one, I can't remember who's grants where, you know, they're running the deep cross and the The DB is right underneath them and he throws exactly where, and now you see some throws other in some other games where, you know, it's an interception, um, or, you know, there's some throws in there, you're like, man, why did he decide to throw that ball and he's kind of trusted his read and he's letting it go.

Um, I, you would rather have that and have to kind of like pull the governor back on a guy than someone that's like afraid to turn it loose, in my opinion.

Um, but the turnovers and the turnover-worthy plays, I think are, Um , are an issue, you know what I mean, um, but as far as like scheme-wise, like, you know, they're running the pass offense.

I mean, they got everything, they got every concept.

I mean , you've seen them do it and like.

They're throwing the ball, like, um, you know, they're up by, they're up by 14 in the second half and they're freaking an empty, like, rip it, rip.

I mean, that's, that's just what they do.

And it's, it's, it's great.

You know what I mean?

And, um, and you get to see a lot of that.

Um, and there's good and bad because of it.

I, I think, um, you know, I don't fault him because I think he's going to be a first-round pick, but like, It would have been interesting to see how he would have played another year in that system, you know what I mean?

And, and, um.

Seeing that, you know, how he would have developed.

Does he cut down on the turnover worthy plays.

I mean, the, the one year starter thing is real.

Like that's, that's real.

That doesn't mean like you can't draft the guy , but like guys that have only started for a year, like their, their success rate is, is lower like considerably.

There's, I mean, I don't know if you can find a lot of guys.

I mean, Cam, I've heard the baseline.

I wanna dive into that with you because I've heard the baseline is 25 starts, right?

Like, like a lot of teams work off of like, can you explain that because I like, I think what it is and what I've heard from people over the years is like.

There's like a process of like, OK, like now you're new and you're getting in there and defenses are learning how to play you, and then now they've got 10 games of tape on you and they have 15 games of tape on you.

So now they're making you play a different way and like it's just like it almost feels like the more starts you have, the more you like Brock Purdy is a good example.

Like he had to play that cat and mouse game a lot, right?

Like, you know, like, can you explain like why the volume of starts.

Um, can be a really important thing when it comes to a quarterback's readiness to play in the pros.

It's, it's reps, you know what I mean?

It's just the, the, the reps, the more things he's seen, even though it's college football, not the NFL, like it's still, you know, still 11 guys out there.

There's still the coverage structures are all relative.

the same, like, you're, you know what I mean?

It's like you see something, you, you dock it as a, as memory, and then the next time you see it, it's not a, it's not a surprise, you know what I mean?

Or like, you know, you try not to get fooled by the same, same thing twice.

The other thing, like, there's another part of it too, that like, That is maybe a little overlooked is like if a guy has over 25 starts, like you can't come out till after your 3rd year, right?

So like if a guy has 25 starts even though he's a junior, like it means that he was the best guy at that school the whole time like clearly so like that.

Just in rule makes him a better player.

Like Mitch Trubisky, not picking on Mitch Trubisky, just throwing out an example here.

Like Marquis Williams was a starting quarterback at, at North Carolina and Mitch couldn't, couldn't beat him out and Marquis Williams was an undrafted player like that.

And he, and he was very successful, you know, as a college quarterback in North Carolina.

Nothing bad about him.

I'm just saying that Mitch Trurisky ends up going and starts for a year, and all of a sudden he's a 2nd year pick in the draft, and he couldn't beat the other guy out.

Um, flips, flip the other side of that is like Trevor Lawrence.

Like Clemson was an undefeated team.

Uh, the guy's named Kelly, whatever his name is, I, I can't, I can picture him, but in Davis, I know who you're talking about.

This guy's the #1 pick in the draft.

Like we're not sitting in behind.

This quarterback, even though he was like a two-year starter, you know, coming, coming into it, you know what I mean, so like the guy's that, is that right?

Yeah, it's exactly, that's exactly, yeah, that's exactly, yeah, and he ended up transferring to Missouri after that day if I didn't think of it, yeah, but I, I guess my point is like the guy's naturally a better player because they put him on the field right away.

So like he played, he played more games, you know what I mean, like it's just, you know, that, that's part of, not that, not anything that he's experienced, just that like he's a better player, you know what I mean, so they played him more, you know what I mean, like.

That, that to me is part of it that that people don't necessarily talk about like that's the simplest answer, um, but the, the, the biggest thing to answer your question though to me is the experience and just the reps and the different, the different looks and that's what the worry is with Mendoza.

Like, yeah, he started more games, but like does he have the reps of the, the running the concepts over and over again that right and get like, and that's what.

Kind of what, what we're saying, but, um, for whatever reason though, like the correlation is, is real.

The guys with the fewer starts have had less success, um, and, and we talked about a couple of reasons, obviously.

I forgot to ask this with Mendoza, so I'll kind of package it as a question about Mendoza and Ty Simpson too.

I mean, I don't know, is it an evaluator?

Do you hate the Comp question and is that something that when you, when you are delivering a report on someone, like, are you saying he can be kind of this version of X, Y, or Z, an existing player, or are you trying to avoid that altogether?

And if you're not, do you see someone in Ty Simpson or Mendoza that they remind you of at the NFL level?

I do try to avoid it, to be honest, like, uh, yeah, I, I try to avoid because every, everyone's different, and I don't want to like lump somebody into a different, you know, a certain.

Uh, a certain category, I mean some guys, it's like some guys are so I mean I'm trying to think of like an example.

Like some guys are like so much like somebody else that it's like hard not to make those comparisons, um, but I think when you make comparisons, I think you end up doing a disservice to, to both players, to the person you're comparing him to and the, the, the person, the player himself, you know.

So like with Simpson, then like the one thing you hear, I've got two parts to this question, but the first one.

is like you're a coach's kid and you always hear like about Simpson coaches, kid, coaches, kid, coaches, kid.

Can you see that watching him?

Can you see like his football IQ on the tape?

Like, does it really show up like that this guy grew up with it, that he's got an ability to process everything, to understand what's going on, what a defense is trying to do to him, what he's trying to accomplish offensively, like, can you legitimately see that watching him on tape?

Yeah, I think so.

I think you see him, you see him, uh, make decisions, you see him make decisions quickly.

I think, um, it, it's kind of what I talked about before, like he's gonna turn the ball loose and that gets him in trouble sometimes, but like, he sees something , he makes decisions and the ball gets, you know, turned loose.

And, um, you know, there's a couple of plays where like the defense wasn't necessarily, I think where it was supposed to be, and it, they fell into something, you know what I mean?

because he trusted his, his process and, Um, you know, the film study and everything like that.

Uh, but no, you, you see that, and, and, and again, I wasn't like, I wasn't, I'm not working for a team right now, so I haven't been a part of like the interviews or, or anything like that, so I don't have that side of it.

Um.

But just from what I've seen, like media interviews and stuff, it seems like that's how he's wired.

OK, so the second part of that question is it does seem, it did seem like midway through the year, the, the, the thing flipped on him a little bit, right?

Like where after 9 or 10 games he started to get hit more.

He got hurt, um, the run game sort of evaporated.

Um, and like I remember hearing from a couple of people like the Brent Venables did something, um, you know, the Oklahoma coach did something in that game that kind of exploited something that was never really fixed.

Um, how do you view that?

Like, do you view that as like some of the things that he had to go through where it was like, all right, the run game's not here and I'm getting knocked around a bunch.

Like, obviously like that led to his play declining a little bit.

But could you even take a positive from that and that like, now I've seen him in some adverse situations where he had to kind of fight through and what, what did you see towards the end of the year with him?

Yeah, I think there was a little bit of resurgence.

I think, uh, you know, we talked about the Georgia game being his best game.

Um, I think he did have the ability to fight through the adversity as the season went on.

Um, I think a lot of it was being hurt, you know, taking the hits, you know what I mean?

Like that wears on people.

Um, again, the fact that the game was always on his shoulders, like whether, you know, there wasn't a lack of a run, there was a lack of a run game, but also just they decided to play, you know, play through him.

Um, all the time, which was good because you got to consider see the um, continue to see the evaluation.

I think that's kind of goes back to what I was saying too, like, How he was like, it would have been really cool to see him come back because now you like really see, you know , how he, how he responded, you know what I mean?

Obviously, the last game of the season for him wasn't great, um, whether he got knocked out of the game or they pulled him and put the other guy in, I don't know, you know, whatever happened, but, um, You know, that that part of it didn't end well, but they, they did, like he played pretty well against Oklahoma, the game, um, before that in the college football playoff, which was a good bounceback game for him based on what you're talking about with the Brett Venable stuff and the different pressures and, um, you know, things that they, they brought to the table there.

So, um, yeah, I, I think he's got a chance to be a good player.

Uh, how good, I'm not necessarily sure.

Um, You know, but you do like, you like his ability to see the field, turn the ball loose, and you like the, the, the evidence that you have of him running NFL type scheme.

Do you think the Venables thing was that he just learned all their signals?

That was the, uh, well he, he's like the best, isn't he?

Like, is he really?

I didn't, I didn't know that.

He's, he's apparently like that, yeah, yeah, no, I know, yeah, I'm sure they got the, yeah, but, well, not, I mean, the signals though, but they got the coach.

quarterback now, so they don't, you know what I mean, and that's, I don't know, I just, I think he just has the exotic pressure thing.

I think when you're throwing the ball all the time, like, and you're always in past pro and people are blissing all the time, like you're gonna get some free hitters like he, he got some hits, you know, and, uh, and whatever, they, they shut him down that game.

Do you think, do you think Simpson can be a long-term starter for somebody?

Um, I think in the right , in the right situation, I think he can be.

Um, I don't think he's ever gonna be.

You know, a top 10 guy in the league, but I think he's got, you know, if you, if you put a good team around him, I think he can be in that, you know, that, um, you know, the teens, you know, does he belong in like a Shanahan offense then?

Would you say like, well, if you nowadays you're asking about everyone, as a, you know what I mean, yeah, so like, I mean, everyone, um, no, I don't, I don't know if you can like if you need like pigeonhole him in this scheme , you know what I mean?

I think that like.

You know, I think, I think he, he's, uh, can adapt and play the different schemes, but I think, yeah, I think that he'd be good in that, in that offense, OK, because I, the only reason I asked because I didn't want to put the comp on you, but the comp I've heard for him is Brock Purdy.

So yeah, and, and I've seen that.

I mean, and again, when did Brock like that, that's where, that's why I kind of dislike these, or I dislike the comps, and that's like because like when Brock Purdy was the last pick in the draft and we're talking about this guy being a first round pick.

You know what I mean.

So like, you, you know, like that's where it's like, OK, Brock Purdy coming out or like Brock Purdy based off of now, yeah, which I know you mean that, but like, you know what I'm saying, like based off of Brock Purdy's like physical traits and the, you know, he started 4 years.

He probably would have been like a 4th round pick if he came out like after, or, you know, 5th round, but whatever his junior, like he's actually one of those guys like the more and we'll, and there's some other guys like this that we'll talk about later, um, that for this draft that like sometimes the more, the more draft tape you have, like the more you get picked apart too, you know what I mean like, um, and I think that happened to Brock Purdy.