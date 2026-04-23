Meet the Next NFL Star: Jeremiyah Love Answers 10 Burning Questions

I had a will to score a touchdown wasn't nothing gonna stop me.

Yo, it's Jeremiah Love and this is Tim Brannon Questions with Sports Illustrated.

Honestly, I probably say the Penn State run.

I like that play was like really describes me as a player, the will to score, whether it's 2 guys, 3 guys, 4 guys.

I was hurt at that time.

Didn't matter what injury I had.

Like, like once I see the end zone, like ain't nothing gonna stop me from getting in there.

Honestly, I don't know.

A lot of great players.

We got Caleb Downs, uh, I got Jalen Walker went to Georgia.

Oh, Ruben Bain got him the best.

I don't know, but those are three guys that were, they're really good, really good players caused us some problems.

Shit Notre Dame during the.

We keep the power to ourselves.

Like we have the power to play anybody we wanna play in a conference.

You gotta play within your confidence.

When you make the playoffs last year we got snubbed.

We put ourselves in that position.

We lost the first two games, but Notre Dame should stay independent.

We kinda already be teasing them about it anyway.

Somebody did a skit about coaching the hairline and like all the black spray and stuff, but yeah, we already be playing with them about it.

It wasn't nothing new to us.

And that's a great question.

I would take a Derrick Henry stiff on or he'd be throwing guy , so definitely take that.

I don't really stiff on a lot of people, but if I had that in my bag, I feel like I'd be even more of a complete back.

I don't really think that I got any aura for real.

I'll say Hannah.

Hannah got some aura.

Like I see Hannah, I'd be like, Oh, there go Hannah and Dago.

She's pretty nice.

We've crossed paths before.

She's a really cool person.

I never really talked to her, like had a full blown conversation with her, but like I just spoke to her a couple times and just kept it brief, you know, uh, kept it, uh, strictly, strictly friends, I guess you could say.

Honestly, I'm scoring 20 ts.

I ain't never had 2000 yards or more, but I always had 20 tuss.

How many is on Mount Rushmore?

54?

Number 1, Naruto.

Number 2 for me, Jujutsu Kaizen.

Number 3, Attack on Titan.

Number 4, honestly, I'd say Demon Slayer, and these are just animes that I like.

This is not the best animes of all time.

No, these are just animes that I like.

Honestly, I wanna see Drake feel like Drake could get the crowd going.

I'm the best rookie running back since, since Saquan.

I've seen a lot of people say that, so I'm just go with what they say.