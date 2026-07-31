Panthers WR Xavier Legette Takes Us on a Wild Horseback Adventure with Bryce Young

You said you're gonna put Bryce Young on a horse.

Yeah, I'm gonna see if he ride today.

What horse would you put Bryce Young on?

I'm gonna put him on that old pint horse over there.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette's Southern brawl and country lifestyle consistently go viral.

So we took a trip to Mullin, South Carolina to get a look at his day to day life before what could be the most important season of his young NFL career.

Little did we know, Panthers star quarterback Bryce Young would crash the party to bond with his wide receiver.

As young and lively as Xavier appears, there's also a quieter side to him.

We start our day on the lake with a couple of fishing rods, some country music, and the hope of reeling in a few bass.

He can't even.

What do you say?

What's your favorite kind of fish to fish for?

I just have a good time, but catching a bass is pretty cool.

Oh yeah, especially when you get old, 6 pounder.

It is really nice and peaceful out here.

Is this kind of like an escape for you outside of football?

Anything where I can enjoy that nature, man I ain't, I ain't really out there in the world with everybody else, you know what I'm saying.

A lot of enjoyable moments I had growing up.

Nation man I get it I'm able to think, able to clear my mind.

With so much conversation surrounding Xavier heading into year 3, it's easy to see why he finds peace out here.

He says fishing helps him clear his mind, and after spending just a few minutes on the water with him, you start to understand why.

Why is family so important to you?

That's all I get.

That's all I need.

Everybody knows everybody.

I mainly just like to keep a lot of stuff in the family.

Everything I do.

I like to just do it with my family.

It's kind of You could teach the kids how to fish.

That'd be kind of cool.

It ain't too much here, man, you know what I'm saying?

I'm planning to help the city grow though I do, I do plan to help the city grow.

I wanna put some things in place to be able to help the city grow, man.

We're sweating a little bit.

We're listening to country music.

Hoping to catch something.

Hoping to catch something.

You got all your friends and family here.

I ain't no certified fisher now.

My grandma put me in it a long time ago when I was a little man.

I'm just not getting back into it you can do it better than I can.

I need to take some tips from you.

Why don't you show us how it's done?

Oh, you know how to swim.

Oh, don't, don't throw it.

Don't, don't, don't release.

Don't press this till it get about right though.

Oh, but you hold it down.

No, you don't wanna, you don't wanna hold it down till it get about right though, OK, OK.

Oh, you, you're gonna throw it hard, but you ain't gonna hold it until you get right there.

Oh hold on you.

Oh On the field, Xavier is a pass catcher, but I got to experience him calling audibles in real time.

After fishing, Xavier wanted to take a surprise detour, and we had no idea what to expect.

Do you have one memory that sticks out to you about your childhood when you when you look at this place?

For sure, for sure, man, really.

So growing up my mama, she was really family oriented, and we used to have about 5 families staying out with us, us and I like my family included, and just all us being together.

So my mom and my dad, they both passed away.

Uh, a lot of folks don't really know about that because I don't, I don't talk about it, you know what I'm saying?

I ain't, I don't, I don't like to hear about it and stuff like that, and, uh, but.

We used to, I have a whole lot of memory now.

I wanted to remodel it and build it back up to how it was when I was a little mind because my house burned down when we was when I was in 3rd grade that year, uh-huh, that year.

A whole lot of stuff happened, man.

I think that's the same year my mom got diagnosed with cancer.

My dad had a light heart attack that same year and our house burned down that same year, yeah, yeah, but.

That's part of it.

That, that's part of it, you know what I'm saying?

I always tell folk, and they, I tell folk my people pay away, they always say, Oh, I'm sorry.

He, I always tell them it's alright because I, to me , I kind of feel like that's what, why I'm like how I am today.

That's what made me, you know what I'm saying?

But I always had a plan since I've been little, and I always stuck with.

I ain't never smoked or drank a day in my life, nothing.

Still to this day.

I ain't never tried, never tried it.

I don't want it.

Wow.

That's incredible.

It is.

From his demeanor and persona alone, you'd never guess the path Xavier's cowboy boots have walked.

Life handed him obstacles long before football ever did, and it seems like they built him for this moment.

This wasn't originally on our schedule, but I'm so happy that you're showing us around .

Oh definitely, I just want y'all to see the, the environment I grew in.

Um, it didn't die down a whole lot from when I was younger, and now it's just kind of quiet right now, but when I was growing up here, it wasn't all the way hectic, but it was hectic a little bit.

There was more people here, and, uh, it kind of turned into like a ghost town now.

That's why I say I kind of wanna make Mother's great again.

Uh, there's a couple things that's going on here that, uh.

We don't need so it's kinda running everybody away that's here.

Yeah, I think it's a good city.

I just wanna add more food spots.

Um, I wanna add more jobs if I can .

Uh, if God allow me to keep doing what I'm doing and be able to do great things, I'm gonna be able to do that.

We had a big trail ride planned with several panthers making the 3 hour drive to Mullins to join us, but first, Xavier had some business to take care of.

And I, I, what you do with the stuff I bought the other day.

This Yeah, it's bro.

All right, I'll call you back, brother.

All right.

Xavier still personally grooms every one of his horses before and after each ride, but most millionaires would just let a hired hand handle it.

Ah, let me know.

I get that.

I'll wash that out.

The grab the no, no, no, you good you good.

Did you have a horse growing up?

That old dollar bill, dollar bill, yeah, that old dollar bill dollar bill.

I've heard a lot about a dollar bill.

You said you're gonna put Bryce Young on a horse.

Yeah, I'm gonna see if he can ride today.

I'm sensing a theme.

Pretty Penny, dollar bill , Miss Benjamin, OK.

Now that the horses are all cleaned up, it's time to hit the trail.

We are out here in the middle of nowhere in Mullins.

We've got ATVs behind us.

The whole community has come to hang out with us, which is really cool.

We've Got Xavier's horses, and we're gonna go on a trail ride.

I have no idea what to expect, but I'm very excited.

Let's get to it.

We got a whole DJ situation out here.

Oh, we have a bouncy house.

I feel like I'm a, a block party right now.

I see that when you first got on.

I had to get it out of, you know, Carolina Panthers QB1 Bryce Young drove 3 hours to the middle of nowhere, all for his first ever trail ride.

Hey, this is the best ride you can ask for him.

I love that everyone just is like riding their horses.

This is so cool.

Oh baby, nod, we ain't competing today.

We ain't competing today, baby.

It felt like we'd been dropped into the middle of a western and Xavier was leading his own cavalry.

Everywhere you looked, someone was on a horse, an ATV, a golf cart, or piled onto a flatbed trailer carrying what felt like half the town of Mullins.

and We just went on an epic trail ride.

Horses , ATVs.

How much fun are you having right now?

I'm having a whole lot of fun.

I see y'all smiles out here today.

I appreciate all my teammates that came out here today.

1 through 10.

How'd Bryce do on the ATV?

Oh, he's doing good.

He's doing good.

He looked like he's been riding.

Yeah, 10 stars for Bryce.

Can you talk to me about your.

The jacket that you're wearing because it has your is this your logo?

Everybody's wearing them too, which is really cool.

We go XL stable 3 up 1 down.

That's what I'm single footing horses if you know you know I didn't come all the way down to South Carolina to not try raccoons.

Oh, don't worry, we got some plate, big plate, maybe a small plate.

I know you're gonna like it.

OK, I trust you.

did it.

There's no better way to end the evening than to try.

You eat it first.

You tell me what it tastes like.

Oh no, you gotta eat.

Raccoon, the whole thing.

Wiggly.

Yeah.

bike for the road.

Thank you so much for having us in South Carolina.

I had the best time.

And I'm eating more raccoons.

I got plenty of love for these people, man.

Anything I can do to help them, I try to do my best.

My grandma, my aunt, my sisters, my brothers, they stood tall for me when everything broke down, you know what I'm saying?

And I thank them every day.

Anything they need, I'm gonna make sure I give them the last dollar I get, but that is the reason why I'm able to do the things that I'm able to do.