J Balvin Ranks 2026 World Cup Stars, Teases His Next Jordan Sneaker and Settles Messi vs. Ronaldo

Ah, you gotta start, you know, like this.

Hey, what's up, this is DJ Bob Be here with Sports Illustrated.

Let go Latino gang.

Is Jude Bellingham 1 through 50 man, that's a, this is, this is terrible, man, because I love them all, man, uh.

2 Mbappe You see, it gets even hotter.

Put them up in a second with with with with Jordan.

You gotta pick a number 1 through 5.

I don't know.

Keep saying numbers, man, names.

I need to know.

I mean, yeah, put Mbappe there too.

You're going 2 Mbappe, so where are we putting Bellingham now?

You wanna move him?

No, Bellingham and no shit, Mbappe 3rd, OK, Bellingham so hard, man.

I love them all, man, and I'm, and I'm, and I, those, those are my the fun of it.

So jeez, so we're going Mbappe 2, no, Bellingham 2, Mbappe 3, no, the other way, Mbappe 2, Bellingham 3, OK, next name Louis Diaz.

No, put Luis Diaz on the on the 3rd 1, man.

No, for put it in.

4, right?

Yeah, 4.

Erling Holland.

They are superheroes, man.

That's a, this is, this is not, there's no wrong answer, but it's not fair, man, because I love them all.

Yeah.

Put him on on 5 and the last one and go 1 of course shit man don't put me in that spot, man.

Number one is Japan.

5.

Brazil.

Like uh 3.

Colombia one, Spain.

4 and Argentina 2, you happy with that list?

Yes, because this is, you know, put him in a bad situation.

Alright, now we get to see how much you can juggle.

This is your first round.

123.

So this one is, um, quick story time.

I'm gonna give you a few athletes that you're close with.

You tell me your favorite story about these guys.

We'll start with Tom Brady.

Oh man, He's really special.

I have too many stories because every time I see him, I don't see him a lot, but.

I always do any type of jokes to him, you know.

Last time I, he was like we were like in a party and I was like touching him like slow in the back.

He thought it was a girl and she's like, with me and it's me, man.

Go on like, I was like, you know, those the ones that I can talk, you know.

So we got Brady.

Um, I wanna hear about Kid Super.

Oh man, I.

We're supposed to have a like a private football game in Bogota.

You know, it was supposed to be just me and my guys, and when we got there.

It was like 2000 people in the field, so we both were like, what the fuck is this?

Were you playing?

I was playing, yeah, and I scored, but I sucks doing that thing.

OK, so you can play.

You're just not great.

I'm I'm not good, but I can play.

OK, OK.

But you got your goal, so the 2000 people were happy.

It went crazy, man.

We were, it was crazy.

I we'll handle that.

All right, Jimmy Butler.

Oh, you know, I always call him.

You, you see somewhere that I asked him to lend me $2 million because I, I lost a chain.

And he, he was like, Well man, I got you, so I bless you, man.

I love you.

And, and Jimmy's always when he's with me, he's always drinking a guardientes so.

He's Spanish at heart.

He's Colombian, yeah, he's Colombian.

He'll get the paper soon.

And the last one, Michael Jordan.

Oh Jordan man, the goat, uh.

I think really cool the first time that I met with him.

Uh, the fact that he was so humble and that that was basically the day we signed, you know, to be with Jordan and officially, um.

It was funny because my, my girlfriend was, you know, my wife was telling him that she could play better than him, and I mean, that's the biggest joke.

Is it true you guys spoke for 4 hours?

Oh yes, of course, for a long time.

You didn't get tired in that conversation?

No, never, no, because, you know, his wife is Latina, so it's a lot of things in common.

OK, alright, we're done with story time.

We're gonna give you another chance to redeem yourself.

You got 3 last time.

Oh, OK, hold on 123, OK, 45.

OK, 5.

That's good.

OK, we went better.

Alright, we're gonna finish off strong with some rapid fire.

These are fun questions, rapid fire.

We're just gonna go quick.

We're gonna start with your World Cup predictions, Spain or Argentina?

Argentina, Argentina, who's the GOAT, Messi or Ronaldo?

It's like Superman and Batman, man, you just gotta enjoy them.

I like that answer.

All right, your life depends on one penalty kick.

Who would you choose to shoot it?

chodias.

Yeah.

All right, who are the four players on your soccer Mount Rushmore?

There's too many because you gotta go also to the past you have, you know, of course, uh, Ronaldo.

Uh, Maradona.

James, love him.

Messi, uh, Cristiano, man, it's too many goals, man.

It's not just one, but yeah, of course.

What would you give up to see Colombia win the World Cup?

Wow.

Anything but nothing, nothing from my body.

Maybe that $2 million.

I don't care.

What, what's the one song you would perform at the celebration?

Maybe one that is not even out yet.

You make one just for the celebration.

We're always doing two things.

Greatest sporting event you ever attended.

World Cup, 100% 2026.

The one in Qatar and this one.

What is the greatest J Balvin Jordan shoe?

I think the ones who are coming soon.

Yeah, a new drop coming soon.

Yeah, yeah.

And last question, what is your favorite whiskey and how do you like to drink it?

Jam is my man, just on the rocks, yeah, yep, 100% straight like that.

Yes, nothing else.

Appreciate you guys.