The Terrion Arnold Situation Is Unprecedented

Before we get out of here, Terry and Arnold, uh, you guys can catch up on this.

Um, Dave Burkett has been doing phenomenal reporting from the Detroit Free Press since, uh, you know, March and April.

There's another story, uh, recently, uh, from the athletic that was more of a TikTok of the events, uh, and so we don't necessarily need to rehash it.

I mean, there was a, there was a mistaken identity kidnapping, uh, scheme that implicated Terry Arnold.

The Lions cut him.

Um, Yada, yada, yada.

Uh, but the result of this has been the fact that like happens always with NFL teams, there are teams that are interested in, in working them out.

Uh, the Texans being one of them.

Uh, he doesn't have to wear an ankle monitor, uh, which the judge ruled.

Uh, I mean, in your mind, is, is Terry and Arnold on the field at some point next year?

I mean, you know, cause there's obviously the league's got to step in here.

The league's got to make a decision.

I mean, are, are, you know, this is a, this is a serious legal matter, you know, um, you know, and this is one of these prickly spots too.

I think for Commissioner Goodell that he often finds himself in where right now we know the facts of the case, um, you know, the discovery, all the text messages, all that kind of stuff, but there isn't really a precedent, right?

You can't easily put this into a bucket where it's like, oh, this is like this.

This is allegedly a player basically commissioning a kidnapping, right?

And having two guys like pistol whipped.

And so, if you're Goodell, there's no real precedent for that.

And so do you go over the top and you try to slam dunk this thing?

Do you try to sneak him back onto the field, uh, you know, it's, it's not in one of the classic buckets of like an NFL crime, basically, is what I'm trying to say.

And so, I don't know, I mean, do you imagine him on the field at some point?

I mean, it's interesting.

I also think it's interesting the one team that worked him out was the Texans, just cause there's a boatload of connections there.

Um, you have like the Alabama players on the roster that played with him, right?

So like that would include Will Anderson, who, you know, you'd argue is their best player.

Um, Damio Ryan's is an Alabama guy, has a relationship with Nick Saban, the general manager, Nick Casario, of course.

has a strong connection to Saban as well, because he worked for Saban's best friend, and Bill Belichick for 20 years.

So, like, it does feel to me a little bit like I don't wanna say it was a favor, but like the fact that like it does feel strategic that like, OK, like this team that has access to the best intelligence on Terry and Arnold is working him out, right, and is looking at bringing him in, um, so I think that that's probably to some degree strategic by Arnold's camp.

Um, I mean, I don't know.

I mean, like, this feels to me like, It is Lined right up to be commissioner's exempt list, you know what I mean?

Like, and I, I don't know, I have to go, I always have to go back and look at the exact rules on that, but I, you know, I can remember just kind of like, You know, being out front and covering a lot of that, um, a lot of the domestic violence issues of 2014 when, you know, Ray Rice and Greg Hardy and, and, and Adrian Peterson all happened there within like a few weeks of each other, and that was like when the exempt list became like, OK, like this, like it was something like most of us had never heard of, and now all of a sudden it was being used that way, um.

And it's been used since, um, but generally, like the idea of that exempt list was, here's a way to take a player who's reflecting poorly on the league, off the field, so the team doesn't have to make a decision on him before the legal process has been completed.

And so, Our broadcasters don't have to talk about him and what's going on on games they would anyway, I mean, but, but games that are being shot out to 10, like 20 Watson, it's just like, oh, he's back.

I don't know why, like, let's say like Terry and Arnold has a pick 6 in game one like.

I, I don't know, like, can the, can the, can whoever's calling that game, can they avoid talking about, so that, but that was the idea of it in the first place was like there's so many layers to this being a PR nightmare, spill and, and, and a huge, it was a huge one in that case with, with Ray Rice and, and, um, and Adrian Peterson and Greg Hardy.

We don't want that discussion to be part of our 2014 season, you know, like we don't need that.

And like, this is obviously like a really messed up story.

And if he's on the field, that story gets told over and over and over again, which I think is like what the NFL has used the exempt list to avoid.

So it'll be interesting to see if he lands there.

Um, I mean, he's facing life in prison, you know, so I, what's the precedent here for like, while a case like that's been pending, a guy playing through it.

I'm trying to remember one.

I don't know.

This is like, like the movie that you remember the movie Keanu Reeves and the Replacements, and they needed like the one guy that they Johnny Utah, is that right?

Well, he was a quarterback from Ohio State.

Well, no, Johnny Utah was, uh, James Palmer was his backup.

No, that was, uh, Point Break, and then in that was Point Break.

Is that right?

Oh, what was his name?

And then in the replacements he was from Florida State and he was, uh, Shane Falco.

Shane Falco.

That's right.

Footstep Falco.

Footstep Falco.

But they had like the one player on like the jail work release program, which is like not, I mean, obviously, I don't mean to make light of that.

It's just like the one thing that I he was Shane Falco, a left-handed former All-American quarterback for Ohio State.

He fell off the grid after choking in the 1996 Sugar Bowl and washing out of the pros after one.

Did he lose to Florida State though, huh?

Maybe he lost to Florida State.

Maybe that's what it was.

Oh, OK.

It's not very real, but yeah, I mean, they, they're , like you said, I mean, this one feels like there is so much less of a precedent attached to it.

And so it's gonna be all eyes are on the commissioner, and this, these are the situations that Goodell, I think.

hates.

And I think this is the reason why Soarsby was so forcefully kicked down the road, where it's like, I don't want to be the guy that creates the Supreme Court style precedent for any of this, right?

I mean, I, you know, I think he relished in the disciplinarian phase and then very quickly realized how prickly that Thorn bush can be and wanted to get out.

And this is one of those situations where everything is kind of right at his doorstep.

And so I'm interested to see what he does here because there is a lot of discussion now about tearing our workouts, tearing on our landing spots, you know, like, where's tearing, you know, and just by virtue of how the NFL media cycle works, it's like, do you want that creeping into training camp, which starts in 2 weeks?

My God.

Yeah, I mean, I think it's also like an example of how second chances are a function of ability, you know.

Like second chance, like if, if, if Terry and Arnold had been a 7th-round pick who was like on the edge of the Lions roster, we wouldn't.

You, you, we wouldn't be talking about him right now.

Like, no team would be touching him.

This is a former first-round pick who has a lot of physical ability that has not been harvested yet, but there are lots of teams that are looking at it and saying like, oh, you know, we can pick him up where he's lower than, well, you know what, get a great deal on him, and like now we have a first-round talent in our secondary to premium position like so.

Second chances in the NFL are 100% of like, and it's just like in life, right?

Second chances are, are third chances, fourth chances are all a function of talent and ability.

I'm gonna close it out here by just saying this and watch how I tie bow and everything, put it back together, uh, we're bringing back the World Cup.

Imagine you're like the Houston Texans and you win the Super Bowl on like a Terry and Arnold pick 6 while his legal proceedings are still going on and book ends the pick 6 that I gave him in week one.

Oh yeah, that's right.

I gave him, we gave him pick 6 in week one.

Yes, well, I don't think that one's gonna happen.

Um, but , uh, it feels a lot like if we were to have beat Belgium with the guy that we had to call FIFA and just ask if he could play, and I, I, I got crushed with this take, but I always think it's better to be the underdog.

In that situation and to be like giving your middle finger to the rules, then the team that's like, yeah, we just slid this under the radar and we're trying to, that's just me.

I know that a lot of other teams have done very well thinking about it the other way.

And so I don't want to be, you know, I, I understand that there's two sides to this, but I'll leave it at that.

That's all I gotta say.

Maybe it's just better to not do it, right?

I mean, like, you know, sometimes if you're an NFL team, like that would be my job.

You could hire me and I would just sit around and be like, maybe it's better if we just don't do this.

Yeah, yeah, maybe it's better if you don't, you know .

If, if you don't have like guys hiding out in the closet of an Airbnb that jump out when, you know, somebody shows up there and then live stream it to you as you're on your way to the site.

It's a situation we all find ourselves in from time to time and you got to make the right choice, uh, when that comes to your doorstep.