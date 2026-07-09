Why the Giants Have the NFL's Most Fascinating Training Camp | MMQB

We have a new head coach of the New York Giants who's taking this team into the West Virginia Heat in the Greenbrier.

He just released his practice schedule, which is absolutely relentless, doesn't include a lot of time off.

And you have guys, a, a, a team that, and I'm not saying this to pile on Joe Shane, but I think toward the end of the Brian Dabable era, And really, I mean, the, the entirety of the Brian Daable era, they knew that they needed to upgrade talent quickly, so quickly that I think perhaps, Character was not always at the forefront of that decision-making.

So, for example, I think it's fair to say that someone like Kavon Thibodeaux probably turned a lot of other teams off during the pre-draft process, but the Giants are like, I don't care.

He's exceptional.

He's a playmaker.

We need him on the roster.

Malik Neighbors, I know, you know, had some teams being like, woof, OK, you know, during the pre-draft process, you know, OK, interesting.

Um, And you know, but the talent is undeniable, right?

Abdul Carter, same thing, came right in last year and said, I would like to wear Lawrence Taylor's number.

And even at the end of a lost season when he was late for meetings and getting benched, was tweeting about how he should be Defensive Rookie of the Year.

OK, Cam Scatabo, uh, you know, just follow him around for a couple of hours, right ?

I thought you're just gonna end after saying his name.

OK, go ahead, you know, I just, yeah , and so that team.

Uh, has now got to go to the Greenbrier and practice harder than they've probably practiced since their sophomore year of high school, over and over and over again.

Um, and, you know, very limited days off.

You have a coach who's not going to take any BS.

Um, you have an offensive coordinator who's coming from the last job where he's coaching Patrick Mahomes.

So my guess is, even if you try to build in, The idea that this might be worse, it's impossible, right?

Like, it's like when I'm coaching my older, my oldest child at something and we're playing catch, and then you go to the middle one and they can't throw the ball and you, you get frustrated because you, you forget, you forget the differences.

He was on a 700 level class with Patrick Mahomes going into training camp the last year, like, you know what I mean?

Like, we've already been together, we've done this, we're already here.

He's not there with the, with this quarterbacks.

They also have a lot of, What's your take on the number of offensive minds that are on this staff?

There's, there's a lot of us.

I, I'm just kind of curious how, how everybody finds their place.

Um, yes.

And, and, and, and I think that is the other part of it, right, where Brian Dabel's staff was roundly praised, his first one, for being a collection of people that he wasn't friends with.

So you had Mike Kafka and Wink Martindale, and everybody thought, this is great, more coaches should do this.

So then Frank Reich did it in Carolina and put together one of the most combustible staffs.

Um, that was an unmitigated disaster.

Now you're seeing coaches kind of flip back the other way where when Clint Kubiak got the job in Las Vegas, it was always going to be Andrew Ginoco.

Like it was always going because that's the guy he trusts in that spot to coach, um, his, his guys.

Um, this is not a similar setup.

But it's interesting in that it's like, it resembles a classic Giant staff where the mayors will come in and be like, oh, Joe Judge, like, here's Jason Garrett.

Like, what do you think about this, right?

And because Todd Monken gets the Browns job, a lot of things just collapse through the cellar.

And now it's like, now you're grabbing at free-falling objects and trying to put it together.

Greg Roman does that run game, Mayor and his insistence on how it's supposed to work.

Mary What Matt Nagy wants to do with the quarterback, I think certain things could be good for certain people, but this is a big job.

This is probably John Harbaugh's toughest job at managing coaching personalities, never mind player personalities , but he's got a lot on his plate, man, a lot on his plate.

Brian Callahan's in the mix there as the passing game coordinator in the quarter.

Another fiery guy, exactly.

So, and who has pelts on the wall?

Like a lot of these guys have worked with really talented quarterbacks and really talent and had big numbers on offense.

Um, and I, and I think that's that, you know, managing all of that, you're right, it's just another aspect of what he has to do.

Um, I brought it up one other, one time, and I don't wanna be the guy that just says it over and over again, but On Steve Smith and I's show together, he brought this exactly up to me, Connor.

He has played for Harbaugh, he knows what the practices are like, and he was bringing up to me specific players in that Giants' locker room, where he was like, I wonder how this is, this guy's gonna take it.

I wonder how this guy is gonna do in camp.

I wonder how this guy is gonna, he even mentioned a couple of rookies, like, so there, there is that thought from people that know John and and going.

How does, how does he get his message to the next group and not turn anybody off and, and have everybody buy in.

Now, sometimes when it's new, when it's a group that hasn't won, it's easier to buy in sometimes, for sure.

Um, have you been to the Greenbrier, by the way?

Oh yeah, I love the Greenbrier.

Do you really?

It's creepy, right?

I, it's, it's like, it's like The Shining.

It's exact, that's exactly what it is, right?

So, um, I went on, uh, the last time I went was a training camp tour where the Texans were there, and, uh, my wonderful former colleague Jenny V Rentis and I were like, we just got to have lunch at this freaking place and see what's going on here.

And I remember this old woman that was dressed like the Queen of England and even had like the hat and it was tea time and was just staring at me and I took a picture of her because I was like whatever what you're going to throw me out of here um that look at you bad boy at the Greenbrier.

That's right.

Uh, back then it was like a BlackBerry, so it looks like, you know, it was like a grainy photo.

I still have it actually fits the time period of what the Greenbrier looks like it's in, yeah.

Underneath it is like a bunker.

That's where Congress is going to escape, very much so.

In an airport, like, I've never flown out of an airport where there's just, you see people sitting on rocking chairs next to the runway, uh, just like watching planes take off on a Saturday.

Um, but it is, I mean, it is because, because of the personalities that are on both sides in terms of the coaching staff and the players.

I, I think it's, it's certainly one to watch in, in the first week for sure, um, because, you know, something needs to be established and, and John Harbaugh knows that.

Remember this when at the trade deadline I can almost guarantee that of Carter , um, Thibodeaux and neighbors we're at least having a vaguely serious conversation about one of them.

Likely Thibodeaux not being there, right ?

The other two as young as they contract, yeah, it, it makes it hard to, you know, it makes it hard to imagine, but I, I, you know, maybe one of them is benched, but, you know, who knows.

But I'm just saying that like this is New York, it's, it's a different situation.

I know how Harbaugh has liked to run things in Baltimore, a little bit harder here, uh, but who knows, right?

Uh, uh, this place is a kingmaker and also can turn you into.

Uh, I'm trying to think of what the, see, all the bad examples are good like Joe Judge is a great guy.

Ben McAdoo is an awesome guy.

It's not like it didn't, Ben McAdoo made the playoffs.

I mean, you know, whatever.

Don't go on a boat in Miami is I guess what I'm trying to say, you know.

Don, I like you told about that during vacation season.

Well, hopefully you're listening to this on a boat in Miami, um, but James Palmer can't appreciate enough you coming on pinch hitting for Albert Breer.

I think I've effectively made him as jealous as I possibly could have, um, which is good.

I need to chap his ass a little bit.

I need him back, um, from this vacation, fiery, you know, you need to bring in competition.

Uh, you are my Kyler Murray, and for that.

I can't say thank you enough.

Yeah, I mean, he's dealing with stolen bikes.

He's dealing with all sorts of stuff right now.

Yeah, follow the Breer, uh , Twitter saga here.

Uh, I, you know, he's going Liam Neeson on taking to get his son's 10 speed back.

Yeah, this is a prized possession, he said.

I hope he gets it.