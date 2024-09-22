Low hit from Danielle Hunter sends Sam Darnold to the medical tent
The Minnesota Vikings avoided a big problem after quarterback Sam Darnold was limping and went down on the field after taking a low hit from Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter.
It happened late in the third quarter with the Vikings leading 21-7. Hunter called flagged for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty for hitting Darnold low. Darnold was eventually helped to his feet and walked on his own to the sideline.
He was replaced by Nick Mullens but only for one snap as Darnold exited the medical tent, grabbed his helmet and jogged back onto the field to a roar of cheers from the fans inside U.S. Bank Stadium.
Two plays later, Darnold hit Jalen Nailor for a long touchdown that was called back on a pass interference penalty against Vikings running back Aaron Jones.