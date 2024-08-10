Vikings vs. Raiders live score updates: NFL preseason Week 1
J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings are ready to play some football. They're taking on the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the preseason opener for both teams.
McCarthy's first NFL game, even if it's an exhibition contest, will get much of the attention in this one. The rookie out of Michigan is the highest-drafted quarterback in Vikings history, and this will be his first football game since he and the Wolverines beat Washington for the national championship in January.
McCarthy has predictably had some highs and lows during his first training camp, but the flashes of upside with his arm talent have been obvious. Although Sam Darnold is the heavy favorite to open the regular season as the Vikings' starter, McCarthy could make the conversation more interesting with a strong performance today.
Speaking of Darnold, he and most of Minnesota's starters will be on the field to start the game. (Justin Jefferson won't play, but he'll be on the broadcast for the whole third quarter). The first-team offense and defense figure to play at least a series or two before turning things over to the second and third-stringers. McCarthy and the backups will play a significant amount. Fourth-string QB Jaren Hall is expected to see some action to finish the game. Nick Mullens, who knows the Vikings' offense well, isn't expected to play.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game!
Live updates
Second quarter
Raiders 10, Vikings 0
11:01 — Gardner Minshew hits D.J. Turner for a 20-yard touchdown and Las Vegas has an early 10-0 lead in this game. As a reminder, the Vikings have lost ten consecutive preseason games dating back to 2019.
13:31 — That's not the start J.J. McCarthy was hoping for. The Vikings' rookie quarterback completed his first NFL pass attempt to Jalen Nailor for 17 yards, but his second pass was incomplete and his third was intercepted by Jack Jones. McCarthy was under pressure and made a poor decision.
First quarter
Raiders 3, Vikings 0
1:37 — Dallas Turner, welcome to the NFL. The Vikings' other first-round pick sacked Aidan O'Connell on third down to hold the Raiders to a short field goal on their opening drive. Turner also had a pressure and QB hit a couple plays earlier.
9:19 — A strong opening drive for the Vikings ends in disappointing fashion, as they turn it over on downs from the Raiders' 4. Sam Darnold hit Jalen Nailor twice for 45 yards on the drive but couldn't connect with him in the end zone on the drive's final play. The Vikings weren't able to run the ball effectively on that opening possession.