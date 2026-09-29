History Shows Mixed Results for QBs Traded on Their Rookie Contracts Like J.J. McCarthy

Less than two and a half years after the Vikings made him the No. 10 pick in the 2024 draft, J.J. McCarthy has been traded to the Giants for a fifth-round pick.

McCarthy started just 10 games for the Vikings. He sustained a season-ending knee injury during the preseason as a rookie and watched veteran free agent Sam Darnold lead the Vikings to a 14–3 record and the playoffs. McCarthy took over in 2025, but missed more time due to injury and could not find consistency as a starter.

While first-round quarterbacks often get lengthy leashes, the Vikings opted to move on from McCarthy sooner rather than later. Between issues with mechanics, performing the “griddy” against coach Kevin O’Connell’s wishes , losing a starting quarterback competition to Kyler Murray and the backup gig to Carson Wentz, the Vikings have decided to move on from McCarthy, who is leaving Minnesota before the Vikings even had to make a decision on his fifth-year option .

Essentially, they have officially declared that the pick of McCarthy is already a bust.

McCarthy, however, is far from the only first-round quarterback to be ingloriously traded before the end of his rookie contract, even if he is the first from a strong 2024 class. Since the current rookie contract format was instated in 2011—where first-round picks are signed to four-year deals with a fifth-year option—eight other first-round quarterbacks have been traded while still on their rookie contracts. Seven of those were drafted since 2021—perhaps a growing trend indicating teams are less willing to wait on an option that’s not working. Here are the eight quarterbacks.

Blaine Gabbert

Drafted: 2011 No. 10 pick by Jaguars

Traded: to the 49ers in 2014 for a sixth-round pick

After struggling as a starter for the Jaguars and dealing with multiple injuries, the Jaguars sent Blaine Gabbert to the 49ers in 2014. Gabbert forged a nice career as a backup, playing for the 49ers, Cardinals, Titans, Buccaneers and Chiefs.

Baker Mayfield

Drafted: 2018 No. 1 pick by Browns

Traded: to the Panthers in 2022 for a conditional fifth-round pick

Despite initially appearing to be the Browns’ answer at quarterback and leading the franchise to its first playoff appearance (and win) in 18 years, the Browns moved on from Baker Mayfield while he was still on his rookie deal. Mayfield dealt with a shoulder injury in 2021 and the Browns pursued Deshaun Watson the following offseason. They sent Mayfield to the Panthers in 2022, and after brief stints in Carolina and with the Rams, he found greater success as a Buccaneer .

Sam Darnold

Drafted: 2018 No. 3 pick by Jets

Traded: to the Panthers in 2021 for a 2021 sixth-round pick and 2022 second- and fourth-round picks

After becoming the latest Jets quarterback to struggle in New York, the franchise traded Sam Darnold to the Panthers in 2021 as it prepared to draft Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick. Darnold did not pan out with the Panthers, but turned his career around as a backup with the 49ers and starter for O’Connell’s Vikings before winning a Super Bowl with the Seahawks last season.

Josh Rosen

Drafted: 2018 No. 10 pick by Cardinals

Traded: to the Dolphins in 2019 for second- and fifth-round picks.

The fourth quarterback taken in the 2018 draft, Josh Rosen played just one season for a lowly Cardinals team before new coach Kliff Kingsbury opted to reunite with Kyler Murray with the top pick in 2019. Rosen lasted one season with the Dolphins before they drafted Tua Tagovailoa in 2020. Rosen spent time with seven franchises—the Cardinals, Dolphins, Buccaneers, 49ers, Falcons, Browns and Vikings—but never spent more than a season with a team.

Zach Wilson

Drafted: 2021 No. 2 pick by Jets

Traded: to the Broncos with a seventh-round pick for a sixth-round pick in 2024

Like Darnold, Wilson did not pan out in New York. He was benched when the Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers, and though he filled in for Rodgers after the veteran tore his Achilles in Week 1, Wilson was traded to the Broncos. He is currently on his fourth team, the Saints.

Trey Lance

Drafted: 2021 No. 3 pick by 49ers

Traded: to the Cowboys in 2023 for a fourth-round pick

Thus far, Trey Lance has experienced the most comparable career arc to McCarthy. Like McCarthy, Lance was drafted to a team ready to contend and missed critical time early in his career due to injury. Lance was ultimately replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo and later Brock Purdy, who remains the starter to this day. Lance, meanwhile, spent time with the Cowboys before joining the Chargers and McCarthy’s former coach at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh.

Justin Fields

Drafted: 2021 No. 11 pick by Bears

Traded: to the Steelers in 2024 for a conditional sixth-round pick

After three seasons with the Bears, Chicago dealt Justin Fields to the Steelers. Though Fields was an exceptional runner, rushing for over 1,000 yards in 2022, he did not develop adequately as a passer and the Bears moved on so they could select Caleb Williams. Fields had starting opportunities with the Steelers and Jets before he was traded to the Chiefs this offseason to back up Patrick Mahomes.

Mac Jones

Drafted: 2021 No. 15 pick by Patriots

Traded: to the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick

Mac Jones initially saw success as a rookie, leading the Patriots to a wild-card playoff berth. That success did not continue as the Patriots made the puzzling decision to make defensive coordinator Matt Patricia their offensive play-caller in 2022. Jones was traded to the Jaguars in 2024, and has since served as a backup for the Jaguars and 49ers, experiencing some success in San Francisco as he went 5–3 in place of an injured Brock Purdy last season.

Kenny Pickett

Drafted: 2022 No. 20 pick by Steelers

Traded: to the Eagles with a fourth-pick for a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks in 2024

Though Kenny Pickett went 14–10 as the Steelers’ starter, he wasn’t efficient, tossing 13 touchdowns to 13 picks. When the Steelers brought in Russell Wilson in 2024, Pickett requested a trade and was sent to the Eagles. He did start and win one game—the Week 17 division clincher—for an Eagles team that went on to win the Super Bowl. He is currently on his fifth team, the Panthers.

Notably, not all quarterbacks who didn’t pan out were traded. Some, such as Christian Ponder and Jake Locker, remained with their teams for the entirety of their rookie contracts. Others, including Brandon Weeden, Johnny Manziel, Paxton Lynch and the late Dwayne Haskins, were released while still on their rookie contracts.

For McCarthy, the best case scenario would be a Mayfield or Darnold-esque turnaround. McCarthy is currently headed to a Giants team where he will be the backup behind Jameis Winston after Jaxson Dart was ruled out for the season due to injury. He did not garner nearly as much experience as Mayfield and Darnold did during their first stops, but has an opportunity to get a fresh start and more experience in New York.