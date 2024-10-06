Inside The Vikings

Aaron Rodgers avoids injury after scary play vs. Vikings

Rodgers didn't miss a snap despite an awkward-looking fall in the third quarter.

Will Ragatz

It didn't look good for Aaron Rodgers when he was twisted to the ground awkwardly on a play in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Vikings in London. The Jets' 40-year-old quarterback appeared to be in significant pain after a trio of defenders converged on him and he inadvertently seemed to get his knee stuck in an unnatural position.

Rodgers was able to walk off the field and was headed to the medical tent for further evaluation when a penalty on the Vikings' punt block unit extended the Jets' drive. He was then able to turn around and run right back onto the field without missing a snap.

That's huge for the Jets, who would've had to turn to backup Tyrod Taylor if Rodgers was hurt. Rodgers did end up going to the medical tent after a Jets field goal that made it 17-10, but he remained in the game in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers struggled against the Vikings' defense, throwing a pick-six and another interception in the first quarter, although he did bounce back with a touchdown pass in the second quarter.

In other injury news, Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner left the game to be evaluated for a concussion and had not returned to the field as of the end of the third quarter.

