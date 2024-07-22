T.J. Hockenson 'well ahead of schedule' but starts camp on PUP list
T.J. Hockenson, as expected, will be placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as the Minnesota Vikings opened training camp on Monday.
Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Hockenson is "well ahead of schedule" in his recovery from a torn ACL suffered Dec. 24, 2024, but he is not yet ready to resume full football activities just seven months removed from the knee injury.
"T.J. will begin training camp on the PUP list. He's well ahead of schedule from a standpoint of some of the benchmarks throughout his rehab," O'Connell said Monday. "I think [the medical staff] feel really good about where he's at, but the significant injury that it was we want to make sure throughout our plan to when T.J. makes it back on the field and can begin doing more and more throughout training camp, and then hopefully at some point when he's ready to go we want to make sure that everything is done the right way for T.J. because he is such a significant part of our organization moving forward."
Teams can players injured players on the PUP list during training camp without the player counting towards the 90-man roster. Minnesota also has the ability to remove Hockenson from the PUP list any time during camp, though once removed he cannot be placed back on the list.
The typical recovery period for an athlete who suffered a torn ACL is 9-12 months, which is why Hockenson missing the start of the regular season won't be a surprise if it happens. In the meantime, the Vikings are relying on Robert Tonyan, Josh Oliver, Nick Muse and N'Keal Harry at the tight end position.
Thirty-eight players, including rookies, quarterbacks and some veterans, reported to training camp on Sunday. The rest of the 90-man roster is due to arrive by Tuesday, with the first full-team practice happening Wednesday.