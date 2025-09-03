Everson Griffen receives citation for reportedly driving at 130 mph
Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen received a citation for reckless driving and speeding when a Twin Cities-area police officer pulled him over for allegedly going 130 mph in a 60 mph zone on August 29.
According to local media reports, Griffen was pulled over by a Minnetonka police officer on Friday, Aug. 29, and cited for speeding and reckless driving in his 2020 Bentley Bentayga.
According to the incident report obtained by Vikings On SI, police made the traffic stop on Interstate 494 near Stone Road in Minnetonka at 10:07 p.m. The traffic stop was completed at 10:38 p.m., with the driver, whose name is redacted from the incident report, cited for reckless driving and going 130 mph in a 60 mph zone.
Vikings On SI reached out to Griffen's attorney for comment but has not heard back.
Subscribe: Sign up for the free Vikings On SI newsletter
Griffen is currently on probation for a DWI conviction stemming from an arrest in 2024. He was jailed for probation violations between July 19-24 this year after he allegedly failed to comply with random drug testing, in addition to failing to follow probation instructions, according to court records.
His sentence from the DWI conviction required him to complete a DWI assessment and "follow all instructions of probation," including no alcohol or controlled substances, with the exception of prescribed medications, court documents say.
Griffen's July arrest came just days after he was allegedly kicked off a Delta flight from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago to Minneapolis for "unruly" behavior. Griffen has denied acting unruly.
Griffen was involved in multiple mental health incidents in 2018 and 2021 while playing for the Vikings. In 2021, he opened up about his mental health struggles and diagnosis of bipolar disorder.
In an unrelated case, Griffen is due for a remote hearing Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court as the plaintiff in a civil case, in which he alleges he didn't receive services from a local contractor that he had paid for.
Griffen had 85.5 career sacks and played for the Vikings from 2010-19, and again in 2021.