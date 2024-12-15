Ex-Viking Teddy Bridgewater wins state title in first year as alma mater's head coach
Former Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater led his high school alma mater, Miami Northwestern, to a Florida state championship on Saturday in his first year as the program's head coach.
After a decade-long playing career, Bridgewater retired from the NFL this past offseason to take over as the coach at his high school. All he did in year one was take a team that went 4-6 last year and go 12-2, winning a Class 3A state title in dominant fashion. Miami Northwestern won the championship game 41-0 on Saturday and outscored its opponents 163-12 in the playoffs.
That's an extremely impressive accomplishment for Bridgewater, and it had to be especially rewarding to do it at his alma mater. The 32-year-old appears to have a bright future in coaching.
Bridgewater was taken by the Vikings in the first round of the 2014 draft out of Louisville. He made the Pro Bowl and led Minnesota to a playoff berth in his second season, but his career took a turn when he suffered a devastating knee injury prior to the 2016 season.
Impressively, Bridgewater bounced back from the injury and continued to play, starting 37 games for the Saints, Panthers, Broncos, and Dolphins between 2018 and '22. He was with the Lions last season before deciding to move on from playing and pursue another professional challenge.
