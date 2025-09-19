Final Vikings-Bengals injury report: Darrisaw, Van Ginkel, Kelly, more
In addition to quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle), the Vikings also officially ruled out starting center Ryan Kelly and backup tackle Justin Skule due to concussions for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee), outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (concussion), safety Harrison Smith (illness), and rookie linebacker Austin Keys (groin) are listed as questionable.
Both Kelly and Skule were able to advance in the protocol enough to be limited participants in Friday's practice, which could be good news for their potential availability in Week 4. Without Kelly, second-year player Michael Jurgens is in line to make his first career start at center.
The most important situation to watch will be Darrisaw's. Nearly 11 months after his major knee injury, it would be massive for the Vikings if he can make his season debut in Week 3 against Bengals All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.
"It all depends on how he comes out of today," Kevin O'Connell said of Darrisaw on Friday. "I know he was really encouraged by his workload this week. ... The best thing that I can report with absolute certainty is Christian's doing a great job and he's in a great place with where we set out upon this journey many many days and months ago."
Darrisaw also provided an update. Reading between the lines, it sounds like he's probably not playing.
If Darrisaw can't play, the Vikings' left tackle would presumably be Walter Rouse, who stepped in last Sunday after Skule went down. However, O'Connell didn't outright commit to it being Rouse when given a chance to do so.
"We've got a plan in place, ultimately, that will allow us to feel like we can have the best group of guys out there," he said. "For those particular set of circumstances, we're still working through, after getting a ton of really good reps, we're gonna slot that thing together, make sure we've got a plan for what the gameday looks like and we'll go from there."
It might be worth noting that Vikings backup guard Blake Brandel has played some left tackle in his career, although not since 2022. Rookie left guard Donovan Jackson played LT for Ohio State out of necessity last season. If it's not Darrisaw, whoever plays in that spot will need plenty of help against Hendrickson.
We'll know about the status of Darrisaw, Van Ginkel, and Smith by 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, when the inactive lists come out.
For the Bengals, first-round rookie defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is out. One starting cornerback, Cam Taylor-Britt, is doubtful. Another, DJ Turner II, is questionable. Marco Wilson and DJ Ivey would be next in line at corner for Cincinnati.