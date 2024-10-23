Five key matchups that will determine Vikings-Rams on Thursday Night Football
Coming off of their first loss of the season, the Vikings had to quickly learn from their mistakes against the Lions and then dive into preparations to play the Rams on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium. As they look to get back into the win column against a team with just two victories this year, these five matchups will be key.
1. Post-defeat Brian Flores against Sean McVay
Flores didn't speak to reporters during this shortened week, but he undoubtedly isn't pleased with the way his defense played against Detroit on Sunday. Although the Vikings did have four sacks and a touchdown, their Lions problem persisted as they allowed four consecutive touchdown drives and nearly 400 total yards.
Heading into a matchup against McVay, Matthew Stafford, and Cooper Kupp — who's back after missing more than a month to injury — what kind of adjustments can Flores make? The Rams' offense isn't on the Lions' level, but McVay remains one of the better offensive minds in the game. He's watched the tape from Sunday and will be looking to replicate some of the things the Lions did to have success against Flores' group, whether that's in blitz pickups or in ways to use Kupp like Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Vikings' defense, which will once again be without No. 1 linebacker Blake Cashman, needs to have an answer.
2. Vikings' run defense against Kyren Williams
Slowing down the Rams' offense has to start with limiting Williams, who leads all players with 24 touchdowns since the start of last season. He's scored in every game this year and has nine total TDs in just six contests. Williams has also averaged just over 100 yards from scrimmage over his last four outings after a slow start in that regard, although he's below 4 yards per carry. He plays with a physical style and could give the Vikings — who just got gashed on the ground by Jahmyr Gibbs — some problems.
3. Vikings' pass rush against a weak Rams O-line
Williams and Kupp are dangerous playmakers, but the big difference between the Rams and Lions lies in the quality of their offensive lines. The Rams are without three injured starters up front (Jonah Jackson, Steve Avila, and Joe Noteboom), leaving them with a patchwork O-line that has struggled. As a team, Los Angeles ranks 31st in pass-blocking grade, according to PFF.
The Vikings need to take full advantage of the Rams' shakiness in protection and get after Stafford, who has had a poor season so far (albeit mostly without Kupp and Puka Nacua). He's thrown just three touchdowns with four interceptions and nine turnover-worthy plays, taking 17 sacks. When pressured this season, Stafford's completing just 45 percent of his passes and has thrown three picks. His track record still suggests he's capable of playing well against the Vikings, particularly with Kupp back, but that'll be much harder for him to do if he's under frequent duress. Look for Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel to keep eating on Thursday night.
Matthew Stafford preparing for a 'unique' Vikings defense
4. Justin Jefferson against the 100-yard mark
Jefferson said this week that he's "sick of having these 80, 90-yard games" after his fourth consecutive outing with between 81 and 92 yards. He wants to get back over 100 yards on Thursday night — something he's done 30 times in 66 career games — and this looks like a prime opportunity for him to do so.
The Rams' defense ranks 28th in DVOA, 26th in opponent EPA per play, 26th in yards allowed, and is tied for 25th in points allowed. In Week 2, Marvin Harrison Jr. put up a 4-130-2 receiving line against them. A week later, Jauan Jennings went for an absurd 11-175-3 line. Rams cornerbacks like Cobie Durant, Darious Williams, and Ahkello Witherspoon figure to have a difficult time containing Jefferson in this game, particularly if their secondary also has to worry about T.J. Hockenson (who is officially questionable to make his season debut).
5. Kevin O'Connell against his old mentor McVay
He won't be directly scheming against McVay the way Flores is, but the matchup between O'Connell and his former mentor and good friend is still one of the more interesting storylines in this week's game. This is the first meeting between the two coaches who worked together in 2020 and '21 and won a Super Bowl back when KOC was the Rams' offensive coordinator. They're two of the four youngest head coaches in the NFL and two of the sport's best offensive wizards.
"He's one of my closest friends in this league," O'Connell said this week. "I have so much love for him, and that's been well-documented ... a guy that had an incredible impact on not only my coaching career, but just me as a human. I have so much respect for him, how he runs that organization, his leadership, his football intellect. He's as good as he gets."
The respect is mutual. Will O'Connell have any extra tricks up his sleeve for McVay and the Rams on Thursday night? We'll find out. He certainly has a more favorable matchup against LA's struggling defense than McVay does against Flores' ticked-off group.