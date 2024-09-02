Former Vikings QB Jaren Hall signs with Seahawks' practice squad
Former Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall has signed with the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad, according to multiple reports on Monday. The 2023 fifth-round pick was waived on Thursday, as Minnesota chose to go with veteran Brett Rypien as its QB3 behind Sam Darnold and Nick Mullens.
Speaking to reporters that same day, both GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell said they hoped to keep Hall around on their practice squad and continue his development process. Instead, he'll be the No. 3 quarterback in Seattle behind Geno Smith and Sam Howell.
The Vikings took Hall with the 164th pick in last year's draft. He was thrust into action earlier than they hoped when Kirk Cousins went down with a season-ending injury in Green Bay (Mullens was also hurt at the time). Hall got the start the following week in Atlanta, but suffered a concussion and was replaced by Josh Dobbs. Hall later made a second career start against the Packers in December, which resulted in him being benched for Mullens at halftime.
Hall showed some flashes in the preseason this year, particularly in the second and third games, where he threw four total touchdown passes. But the Vikings felt more comfortable with Rypien's experience as their third-string option, knowing they had to start four different QBs last year.
It sounds like the Vikings did genuinely want to keep Hall around as their QB4, but he chose to sign with the Seahawks. Seattle liked Hall in the 2023 draft and tried to acquire him earlier this offseason, according to KSTP's Darren Wolfson.