'Hostile place' and 'great environment': Vikings fans make an impression on Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins anticipated a "hostile" crowd for his return to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and the 67,008 fans in attendance on Sunday made sure to live up to expectation. It wasn't a quiet place to say the least.
Cousins got a warm welcome of boos from the Vikings faithful, and he was covering his in-helmet headset as he led the Falcons onto the field for the first drive of the game. Cousins probably didn't like that, and he certainly didn't like the result as he threw two interceptions in an eventual 42-21 Vikings victory, their sixth straight and the Falcons' fourth straight loss.
“It’s a great fan base, and I expected them to make it hostile and they did a good job of that,” Cousins said postgame.
The atmosphere in Minneapolis didn't just stand out to Cousins, but also to his coach with the Falcons, Raheem Morris.
"We didn't go out there and play well enough for (Cousins) in order to get him a win back at this hostile place," Morris said. "What a great environment they provide. What a great environment to go play in. You like to go play in that type of environment every single week. Lots of credit to the Minnesota fans, lot of credit to the Minnesota team."
It was just more evidence that Vikings fans are among the best fan bases in the NFL.
