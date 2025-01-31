Inside The Vikings

How much more money will Ja'Marr Chase get than Justin Jefferson?

In 15 more career regular-season games, Jefferson has 100 more catches and 2,007 more receiving yards than Chase.

Joe Nelson

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
How much more money is Ja'Marr Chase going to get in a new contract with the Cincinnati Bengals than Justin Jefferson got last summer from the Minnesota Vikings?

Jefferson and Minnesota agreed to four-year extension worth $140 million, including $110 million guaranteed before the start of the 2024 season. At $35 million per season, he became the highest-paid non-quarterback — based on annual average — in NFL history.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Chase could be in line to receive a five-year deal worth $180 million. If it happens, he'd average $36 million, narrowly eclipsing Jefferson for the high mark.

Chase won the receiving triple crown in 2024, leading the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708), and touchdowns (17). He was arguably the best receiver in the league in 2024, but Jefferson has been prolific since entering the league in 2020.

Since then, Jefferson has played 15 more games than his former LSU teammate (Chase was drafted in 2021). In those 15 regular-season games, Jefferson has racked up 100 more receptions and more than 2,000 yards than Chase, though Chase has the edge in total touchdowns by five.

Jefferson vs. Chase career stats.
Jefferson vs. Chase career stats. / Stathead Footbal

There's no reason to doubt Graziano's prediction because Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin has made it clear that recent mega contracts with wide receivers — he was clearly speaking about Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb of the Cowboys — have created the framework for a Chase deal.

“It's a priority for us,” Tobin said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “It's something we feel like there's a framework to work off of. Should be a pretty easy framework to work off of. Guys in his position have recently re-done contracts. We believe in Ja’Marr, he's very important to us. The other guys that have done contracts are very important to their teams. So, we believe there's a real framework to work off of. I would expect that we could come together on something that makes sense for both sides.”

Chase is going to get paid and he'll likely surpass Jefferson's contract, it's only seems to be a matter of how much...

