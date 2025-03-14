Inside The Vikings

Minnesota Vikings 2025 free agency tracker: Day 5 news and rumors

  • We're still on Aaron Rodgers watch as rumors continue to swirl.
  • Is Cooper Kupp still a realistic Vikings target?

Joe Nelson

Kevin O'Connell, J.J. McCarthy
Image courtesy of Minnesota Vikings
Welcome to the fifth day of NFL free agency. The Vikings have made massive upgrades on the offensive and defensive lines, and there continues to be buzz about Minnesota mulling the idea of making Aaron Rodgers an offer.

What's going to happen Friday? Maybe a Rodgers decision happens. Cooper Kupp could decide who he's going to sign with. The Vikings could make a reported looming release of center Garrett Bradbury official. There's a lot at play, and we're tracking it all with updates throughout the day.

7:46 a.m. — Cowboys not really in on Cooper Kupp?

The narrative appears to be rapidly changing with Adam Schefter saying Dallas made "a push" but is not considered a "likely landing spot."

7:39 a.m. — Cooper Kupp deciding between Cowboys and Seahawks?

The Vikings have been connected to Kupp thanks to his relationships with head coach Kevin O'Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, but the steam appears to be focusing elsewhere at this point. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, two teams showing major interest in Kupp are the Seahawks and Cowboys.

7:35 a.m. — Will Fries contract details revealed

The Vikings gave right guard Will Fries a five-year, $88 million contract and the cap hits each year, according to the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling, are $5.64 million in 2025, $17.22 million in 2026 and then $21.5 million over the final three years of the deal.

Joe Nelson
Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

