Minnesota Vikings 2025 free agency tracker: Day 5 news and rumors
- We're still on Aaron Rodgers watch as rumors continue to swirl.
- Is Cooper Kupp still a realistic Vikings target?
Welcome to the fifth day of NFL free agency. The Vikings have made massive upgrades on the offensive and defensive lines, and there continues to be buzz about Minnesota mulling the idea of making Aaron Rodgers an offer.
- Breer calls Vikings the Aaron Rodgers 'wild card': 'They're still discussing it'
- Report: Vikings 'haven't made a decision just yet' on Aaron Rodgers
- Reports: Harrison Smith returning to Vikings for 2025 on reworked deal
- Schefter: Vikings not a 'primary option' for Aaron Rodgers, J.J. McCarthy is 'their guy'
- Javon Hargrave terms revealed; Vikings sign special teams ace Tavierre Thomas
- NFL insider says Vikings QB 'curveball' is still possible; Rodgers considered
- Cooper Kupp tops list of available free agent WR3 options for Vikings
- Sauce Gardner reacts to viral trade rumors linking him to Vikings
- Who are the Vikings' veteran quarterback options left in free agency?
What's going to happen Friday? Maybe a Rodgers decision happens. Cooper Kupp could decide who he's going to sign with. The Vikings could make a reported looming release of center Garrett Bradbury official. There's a lot at play, and we're tracking it all with updates throughout the day.
7:46 a.m. — Cowboys not really in on Cooper Kupp?
The narrative appears to be rapidly changing with Adam Schefter saying Dallas made "a push" but is not considered a "likely landing spot."
7:39 a.m. — Cooper Kupp deciding between Cowboys and Seahawks?
The Vikings have been connected to Kupp thanks to his relationships with head coach Kevin O'Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, but the steam appears to be focusing elsewhere at this point. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, two teams showing major interest in Kupp are the Seahawks and Cowboys.
7:35 a.m. — Will Fries contract details revealed
The Vikings gave right guard Will Fries a five-year, $88 million contract and the cap hits each year, according to the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling, are $5.64 million in 2025, $17.22 million in 2026 and then $21.5 million over the final three years of the deal.